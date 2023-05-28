UFC president Dana White has come up with an exciting way to distribute UFC 290 tickets to the public.

White took to social media to announce that on the occasion of National Burger Day, he will be joining hands with Irv's Burger and giveaway tickets to the UFC 290 event set to take place during International Fight Week in July.

According to Dana White, people will have to try one of Irv's Burgers and give their feedback for the contest. One lucky individual from the participants will be rewarded with VIP tickets to UFC 290.

"Tomorrow is #NationalBurgerDay! I LOVE Irvs Burgers. Give it a try and comment below and rate it from 1 to 5. 1 = Best 5= worst. Tag me and Irv’s in a pic of you eating an Irv’s Burger on your feed and I’ll follow and DM one person and fly You and a guest out to International Fight Week in July, VIP tickets to #UFC290, and full access to UFCX. Check out the pop up TOMORROW ONLY in Malibu or the 2 LA locations. 1000 S La Brea Ave and 7998 Santa Monica Blvd, W Hollywood."

UFC 290 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on Jul 8 and will be headlined by a featherweight clash between Yair Rodriguez and current 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC 290 tickets: Is the card announced by Dana White worth watching live?

If one is wondering whether to buy tickets for the UFC 290 card in July, a look at the fight card might help you in making the decision.

Earlier this month, UFC president Dana White announced the lineup for the July 8 card and it included some thrilling matchups like Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis, Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price and Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner.

The co-main event will also feature a title fight as Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja will lock horns for the flyweight throne.

So, a person might get more than their money's worth by buying the tickets for the stacked card:

"International Fight Week is coming back to Vegas on July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena, and I am happy to announce that we have finished the main card. Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will headline to unify the featherweight belt... The co-main event will feature another incredible matchup. Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja... Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis will determine who will fight Israel Adesanya next for the middleweight title... I found Robbie Lawler when he was 19 years old, and UFC 290 will be the final fight of his amazing career," said Dana White.

