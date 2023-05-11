When do UFC 290 tickets go on sale? Here are the details on how you can attend the event live at T-Mobile arena

This week has seen Dana White announce most of the card for UFC 290, which will take place on July 8 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. It’s safe to say that this should be one of the biggest events of 2023.

UFC 290 features a headline bout of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez for the undisputed featherweight title, while the flyweight title clash between champion Brandon Moreno and challenger Alexandre Pantoja will feature in the co-headliner.

The clash between Volkanovski and Rodriguez has been building since February. While ‘Alexander the Great’ fought Islam Makhachev in a failed attempt to claim the UFC lightweight title, ‘El Pantera’ submitted Josh Emmett to win a hastily-introduced interim title.

Now, these two standouts will battle to unify the titles in what could be a genuine classic.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC284 Yair Rodriguez submits Josh Emmett to claim interim featherweight gold Yair Rodriguez submits Josh Emmett to claim interim featherweight gold 😤 #UFC284 https://t.co/96CEpFEhh4

Moreno and Pantoja, meanwhile, will face off for the second time. Their first bout took place in May 2018, and saw Pantoja win a three-round decision. Since then, Moreno has claimed the UFC flyweight title twice, and most recently ended his rivalry with former champion Deiveson Figueiredo to cement himself as champion.

Pantoja, meanwhile, is riding a three-fight winning streak and has won six of the eight fights he’s had since his victory over ‘The Assassin Baby’.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Should've known he was winning after walking out to "Many Men"



(via @UFC)

Alexandre Pantoja get the submission in just 91 SECONDSShould've known he was winning after walking out to "Many Men"(via @UFC) Alexandre Pantoja get the submission in just 91 SECONDS 🔥 Should've known he was winning after walking out to "Many Men"(via @UFC)https://t.co/x2lEbtCyN0

Tickets for UFC 290 are set to go on sale on May 19 at 10am PDT. They can be purchased through AXS.com, the official ticket retailer of the T-Mobile Arena. As of the time of writing, ticket prices for this event have not been announced.

UFC 290: Who else is fighting on the card?

We know that UFC 290 will be headlined by two title bouts, with Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez in the main event and Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja acting as the co-main event.

However, Dana White has also announced the majority of the card this week, including the entirety of the main card, which will air on pay-per-view.

UFC @ufc



Dana White just dropped the entire main card for International Fight Week and it's HUGE Our #UFC290 main event is OFFICIAL!Dana White just dropped the entire main card for International Fight Week and it's HUGE Our #UFC290 main event is OFFICIAL! Dana White just dropped the entire main card for International Fight Week and it's HUGE 🔥 https://t.co/aoNWRRiJvb

The main card will feature a 185lbs clash between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis, with the winner likely to face middleweight champ Israel Adesanya in the near future.

It will be rounded out by a lightweight clash between No.10 ranked Jalin Turner and No.11 ranked Dan Hooker, and a middleweight bout pitting hot prospect Bo Nickal against Tresean Gore.

However, the UFC have come under fire for their decision to put former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler’s retirement fight against Niko Price on the preliminary card of the event.

Poll : 0 votes