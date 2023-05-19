BREAKING: Surging heavyweight signs new multi-fight deal with the UFC

It appears as though a surging heavyweight has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC.

No.9 ranked heavyweight Jailton Almeida has signed a new contract that will see him continue his quest for UFC gold. The contract comes on the heels of his impressive submission win over No.12 ranked heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik this past Saturday, which will surely earn him a fight with another ranked opponent when he returns to the octagon.

Nolan King @mma_kings Jailton Almeida has signed a new multi-fight deal with the #UFC , per his manager Leonardo Pateira. Jailton Almeida has signed a new multi-fight deal with the #UFC, per his manager Leonardo Pateira. https://t.co/eePNvUaVxn

Almeida is currently riding a 14-fight winning streak dating back to 2018. He has not missed a beat inside the octagon and has finished all his opponents inside two-rounds. In addition to his winning streak, he has earned post-fight bonuses for Performance of the Night in back-to-back fights.

It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Almeida now that he has re-signed. Based on how he has performed, it wouldn't be unlikely to see him possibly be fast-tracked to the top of the division.

Jailton Almeida earned his UFC contract on the Contender Series

Jailton Almeida has been on a tear in the UFC since earning his contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2021.

'Malhadinho' submitted Nasrudin Nasrudinov via rear-naked choke in the second round and was given a contract because of that performance. He carried over that momentum into his promotional debut, where he made quick work of Danilo Marues as he finished him with strikes at 2:57 of the first-round.

Almeida is definitely a heavyweight to keep an eye on as he has the potential to ascend the rankings and into the title picture.

schwick @schwick6 Jailton Almeida's fight on DWCS vs Nasrudin Nasrudinov



So far this is the most competitive i've seen someone be against Jailton and it was still 1 sided lol. hes a monster Jailton Almeida's fight on DWCS vs Nasrudin NasrudinovSo far this is the most competitive i've seen someone be against Jailton and it was still 1 sided lol. hes a monster https://t.co/OCzhc67wQH

