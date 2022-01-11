Brendan Schaub explains why Jon Jones is unlikely to cross over to boxing

Brendan Schaub doesn't believe Jon Jones will make a successful transition into boxing.

Brendan Schaub recently discussed the notion of Jones competing in heavyweight boxing during an episode of The Schaub Show. With UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing heavyweight champ Tyson Fury jawing back and forth on social media, the idea of MMA fighters crossing over to boxing appears to be gathering momentum.

'Big Brown' seems convinced that someone like Jones would struggle to find a big name to box while fighting outside of the UFC.

"Jon Jones isn't going to box. No. Because it only works if you can get another mainstream guy to headline with you to get 'f*ck you money'. Like, who would Jon Jones fight to get 'f*ck you money' outside the UFC? He's not a knockout artist, so he's not going to box at heavyweight. He would get annihilated. It's not his style. His style is being creative, using knees and elbows, that's what makes him special. Boxing doesn't make him special. His creativity, his ability to adapt, his ability to mix in the wrestling with the elbows and the punches and the kicks, that's what makes Jon special."

What's next for Jones?

Jones is one of the best fighters of this generation. The superstar's ability to blend MMA techniques sets him apart from most. During his reign of destruction that saw him reach 205-pound gold, 'Bones' dismantled contender after contender.

Out of Jones' 21 professional fights, the former Jackson-Wink fighter has managed to earn finishes in a total of 16 contests since his career's inception.

Along Jones' path in the UFC, the fighter has always demonstrated versatility. While Jon Jones has never had the hardest punch or kick, the Albuquerque native is a tactician and understands how to mount offense with the tools he comfortably possesses.

While away from competition, Jones has consistently reminded fans of his intentions to compete for the heavyweight strap once he's bulked up.

With his targeted divisional debut being in the second quarter of 2022, many expect Jones to challenge the victor of next weekend's heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

