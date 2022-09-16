"Even 400 million dollars can’t make some people look good" - Brendan Schaub continues trolling Dana White's dressing style under Paulo Costa's post

Brendan Schaub continued to troll Dana White after the UFC president questioned his intelligence.

UFC 279 fight week created bizarre conspiracy theories about the UFC shuffling up the main card before Khamzat Chimaev missed weight due to low ticket/PPV sales. Schaub was one of the few former UFC fighters, along with Pat Miletich, who supported those conspiracy theories.

Watch Dana White go off on Pat Miletich and Brendan Schaub about UFC 279 conspiracy theories below:

White was later asked about these conspiracy theories and verbally attacked Miletich with a handful of insults, including references to CTE. A reporter later mentioned Schaub's name, and the UFC president candidly admitted he wasn't surprised.

Schaub then went on Instagram and reacted to White's comment with a long post that included:

"Oh god… here we go again. I’ve been nothing but cool and thought you’d learn from the last time you mentioned my name and got destroyed. Unfortunately, not surprised you’re a bully. Always have been..."

Check out the reaction from Brendan Schaub to Dana White's comments below:

The interaction went viral in the MMA world, and UFC middleweight Paulo Costa made a comical Instagram post. Schaub was tagged and responded in the comments section, roasting White by saying:

"ya you’re good my man even 400 million dollars can’t make some people look good 😂"

Brendan Schaub compares Dana White to Vince McMahon in initial reaction post

Schaub's reaction to White included a variety of insults. Some referred to the UFC president's wardrobe, while another compared him to the former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. During the same Instagram reaction post, the fighter turned comedian had this to say:

"You’re not special, you’re not original. You’re a low budget Vince McMahon. Every move you make is a copy cat of that dude. Only thing you have in common is you’re both on steroids and dress like assholes."

Rumors of White controlling the media have emerged in the past, and Schaub seems to be pushing that narrative. Meanwhile, the UFC intentionally wanting to shuffle the UFC 279 fight card seems unlikely, although anything is possible. The UFC president's fight with the media will likely never end.

