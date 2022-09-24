"Stylistically, that's a nightmare" - UFC bantamweight Brian Kelleher lays out potential middleweight plan for Khamzat Chimaev

Following recent reports suggesting Khamzat Chimaev is making his immediate switch to the middleweight division, UFC bantamweight Brian Kelleher has put together multiple matchups that could be in line for the freak athlete.

'Borz' has been known to fight in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions. After missing weight for his scheduled bout against Nate Diaz by 7.5lbs, the Swede has now seemingly decided to put the smaller division behind him. The prospect has fought at 185lbs twice during his UFC career, earning two stoppages.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Brian Kelleher gave his opinion on who Khamzat Chimaev is likely to face during his time at middleweight. Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya topped his list.

"A guy like Khamzat, he can move up to 185 and he has those storylines there where you had that situation with Paulo Costa, they almost got into a fight at the PI. And then you have Izzy [Israel Adesanya] waiting in the wings at the champion, that's a fight that I think favors Khamzat stylistically. Who knows if the UFC will ever make that fight with Izzy, because I just think stylistically, that's a nightmare... I think this is a good move by Khamzat... He has the style to beat anyone."

Chimaev has been tearing through the welterweight division, and was most likely just one win away from earning a shot at the title. He carries his momentum to his new home at middleweight, and could find himself earning a shot at the champion sooner rather than later.

Check out what Brian Kelleher had to say about 'The Wolf's' new weightclass in the video below.

How will Khamzat Chimaev fare against Israel Adesanya?

Khamzat Chimaev poses an instant threat to Israel Adesanya moves to 185 pounds. 'Borz' has all the potential in the world to dethrone the 185lb king.

Though there are some tough matchups for the unbeaten star at middleweight, he could fancy his chances at beating the champion with his relentless pressure and high-level grappling.

While Adesanya is currently one of the most elite fighters in the sport, he has one hole in his game that fighters can attempt to exploit. Coming from a kickboxing background, 'The Last Stylebender' hasn't had too many years of wrestling experience, which is likely to be Khamzat Chimaev's gameplan for that potential fight.

