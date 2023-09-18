British boxer gets suspended for 3 years due to banned substance

A high-profile boxer has been suspended for three years by UK Anti-Doping.

Frazer Clarke is currently one of the heavyweight division's best prospects. 'Big Fraze' is coming off a knockout win over Dave Allen earlier this month, putting him at a perfect 8-0. Previously, he picked up wins over names such as Mariusz Wach, and Bogdan Dinu.

However, it was a victory over Kamil Sokołowski that is currently making headlines. The Polish boxer is a well-known journeyman, holding an 11-28-3 professional record to his name. Along the way, he's faced some major names, including Otto Wallin.

Last Fall, the Pole faced the aforementioned Clarke, losing on a points decision. However, a UK Anti-Doping test from that night came back positive for elevated testosterone. Earlier this week, the drug testing organization suspended Sokołowski for three years as a result of the test.

Originally, he was set to be suspended for four years, but the suspension was reduced after Sokołowski admitted to using testosterone. Earlier today, the UKAD announced the suspension in a statement.

A segment of it read:

"On 12 November 2022, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) collected an In-Competition urine Sample from Mr Sokolowski after his fight against Frazer Clarke at the AO Arena in Manchester. Analysis of Mr Sokolowski's Sample returned Adverse Analytical Findings (AAFs) for the exogenous origin of testosterone and its Metabolites... In accordance with ADR Article 10.8.1, Mr Sokolowski was able to reduce the asserted four-year period of ineligibility to three years, after admitting the violations and accepting the asserted period of Ineligibility within twenty days of the Charge Letter."

Boxer suspension highlights troubling trend

Kamill Sokołowski's suspension is a needed step but shows a problem.

Following the loss to Frazer Clarke, the Polish boxer was informed about his failed test. He was given a temporary suspension in the U.K., while an investigation into his drug test failure took place.

However, that didn't stop the boxer from taking another fight in the meantime. Yes, despite being suspended, Sokołowski was somehow able to book a fight in Germany in April.

He lost to Dusan Veletic the day after he was informed of his failed drug test. While that's just one case of a fighter continuing to compete on suspension, this isn't the first time it's happened.

In fact, Conor Benn is planning to do exactly that later this month, in Florida. Despite currently being on suspension in the U.K., Eddie Hearn has stated 'The Destroyer' will return later this month. Thus, showing boxing's issues with suspensions and jurisdictions.

