BT Sport releases brilliant promotional video titled 'The Irishman' ahead of Conor McGregor's return at UFC 264

When it comes to showing off poise and panache, no one does it better in the world of mixed martial arts than Conor McGregor.

'The Notorious' has a personality that naturally oozes mystique. That charm, along with his ability to correctly predict the outcome of most of his fights, makes the moniker 'Mystic Mac' sit rightfully before his name.

We can assume that creating promotional videos for Conor McGregor ahead of a fight is fairly easy, given the sensational nature of his UFC career and the extremely dramatic highs and lows.

It's now less than a week before UFC 264 kicks off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier for the third time in what could either be the beginning of the end of his MMA career or a further cementing of his legacy in the sport.

BT Sport has been hitting it out of the park with promos for McGregor. Their most recent release is a 30-second clip titled 'The Irishman', which is what Conor McGregor is lovingly and respectfully referred to as by fans and fellow fighters.

In the video, BT Sport's Adam Catterall questions Conor McGregor on whether he has violated any of the 'specific circumstances' under which the UFC can fire a fighter. The clip is a tastefully curated montage of Conor McGregor saying 'no' to all the points put forth by Adam Catterall, followed by a frame of him breaking the exact same rule.

No better excuse to roll this back out than a god damn fight week!#UFC264 @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/wCxN7GCKG8 — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) July 5, 2021

The video dropped a day after BT Sport released a spine-chilling, minute-long promo for Conor McGregor, voiced over by WWE superstar Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch lends voice to Conor McGregor promo for UFC 264

The former WWE RAW Women's Champion, who is currently on a break from television after giving birth to a baby girl in December, spun magic with her voice for BT Sport's UFC 264 promo featuring Conor McGregor.

The emotion-charged lines in the video, recited in Becky Lynch's passionate narration, lend a hair-raising vibe to the promo.

Both Conor McGregor and Becky Lynch hail from Ireland, which adds a whole new level of sentiment to the video as well.

For the Notorious, it's not about where the journey goes, it's about where it ends.



The climax of an epic trilogy and a chance to take centre stage once again for @TheNotoriousMMA!



For the man who changed the game, we needed The Man.



Take it away @BeckyLynchWWE... pic.twitter.com/a1Jhj9VNW9 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 3, 2021

'The Man' of WWE has previously shown her support for the Irishman on different occasions. Ahead of UFC 257 in January 2021, when Conor McGregor faced Dustin Poirier for the second time, Becky Lynch posed with her newborn daughter Roux and posted the image with the caption, "All of us Irish champs stay ready."

The two have occasionally engaged in friendly banter over Twitter as well, further showing the good 'Irish bond' they have between themselves.

