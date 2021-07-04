When Becky Lynch threatened to break Conor McGregor's arm and the UFC megastar responded

Taking time away from the ring following the birth of her first child, Becky Lynch recently lent her voice to a spine-tingling promo for UFC 264 featuring Conor McGregor.

The two have been acquaintances for a while now, which is evident from some of the conversations they have had online over the past few years.

In 2018, Becky Lynch engaged in friendly banter with Conor McGregor on Twitter. Sharing a Forbes article that compared her rise to stardom with that of Conor McGregor, Becky Lynch said that she considered the Irishman her brother, but would not hesitate to break his arm if she ever got near him.

"The Man channels no one. @TheNotoriousMMA & me are bonded as Irish brother & sister. But if I ever got within 2 miles of him I'd break that bond, and his arm, in three short seconds. I'd be too tempting; he'd completely understand too. Proper12 after," Becky Lynch wrote.

"Call me when you need Proper back up," Conor McGregor responded.

Call me when you need Proper back up. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2018

Breaking her opponent's arm in kayfabe is Becky Lynch's signature finisher named 'Disarm-her'. Lynch has used this time and again in her iconic WWE rivalries with the likes of Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. It seems like she wanted UFC's favorite cash cow to have a taste of the same medicine as well.

Becky Lynch's continuous support for Conor McGregor

BT Sport released a minute-long UFC 264 promo on July 3rd, 2021. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion hyped up her fellow Irish superstar as a montage of Conor McGregor's mixed martial arts career flashed on the screen.

"Loved for the enemies slained, loathed for the destruction left behind. For 'The Notorious', it's not where the journey takes them, but when the journey ends. So go forth brother, and let the battle begin," Becky Lynch finished the promo with these bone-chilling lines.

This is not the first time 'The Man' of WWE has extended her support for 'The Notorious'. Ahead of his rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Becky Lynch posed with her newborn daughter Roux in a Conor McGregor 'Roots of Fight' t-shirt.

Becky Lynch last appeared on WWE television in May 2020, announcing her real-life pregnancy and handing over her RAW Women's Championship belt to Asuka. She gave birth to a baby girl named Roux in December 2020 and got married to her fiance, fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, on June 29, 2021.

