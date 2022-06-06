"It is unacceptable to happen" - 'Buchecha' Marcus Almeida discusses the recent Texas school shooting 

Marcus Almeida, better known to mixed martial arts fans as 'Buchecha', was recently asked about his thoughts on the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, during an interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Dylan Bowker.

On May 24, an 18-year old gunman entered Robb Elementary School, barricaded himself in a classroom and opened fire, killing 19 students and two educators.

In response to the horrific events, Almeida said:

"Unfortunately, it is something that has happened a lot in the United States. It's something that breaks anyone's heart to see what's happening in the world, what people are becoming. It’s very sad to see the suffering of parents, family, and friends who lost people they love in this situation. I hope that God comforts these people's hearts. I'm really sorry."

Marcus Almeida, like many others, called for action to prevent tragedies like this from happening in the future.

"This is something that has to end, it has to stop. The authorities need to find a way to stop this. It is unacceptable to happen. I hope measures are taken and we don't have to see more things like this happening in our world. Enough of violence and war. It's time to end it all. It's horrible to see things like this happening these days, it's unbelievable. I hope that God comforts these people's hearts. And I pray every day that it doesn't happen again."

NowThis @nowthisnews The memorial outside Uvalde's Robb Elementary School continues to grow by the day. What began as a makeshift space has now grown into a full-scale tribute site, complete with flowers, stuffed animals, and life-like photo installations of many of the children killed that day. The memorial outside Uvalde's Robb Elementary School continues to grow by the day. What began as a makeshift space has now grown into a full-scale tribute site, complete with flowers, stuffed animals, and life-like photo installations of many of the children killed that day. https://t.co/YNj6Nlg1VI

Marcus Almeida is ready to get back in the ONE circle after a fantastic performance at ONE 158

Following his dominant performance over Simon Carson at ONE 158, Marcus Almeida posted on his Instagram account to celebrate his victory. He also let the world know that he's ready to get back into the cage already.

"Another victory for my MMA Record, thank you for all the messages and support!Thanks @onechampionship and @yodchatri for the opportunity! I can’t wait to get back already! When I get back to the hotel I’ll post a message for everyone! This is just the beginning of this journey, let's go!"

While it's too early to know what comes next for 'Buchecha', there are some glaring options.

Almeida was originally scheduled to face Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane before Kane withdrew from the contest due to injury. Rebooking that fight could be quite interesting.

However, three dominant first-round finishes could put Almeida in position to challenge for the ONE heavyweight championship. With reigning heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar and current interim titleholder Anatoly Malykhin expected to unify their titles, Marcus Almeida could be next in line to face the winner.

