"Gone too soon" - Arjan Bhullar and Gurdarshan Mangat pay tribute to Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala

Hip-hop fans around the world are mourning the loss of Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed Sunday evening.

Moose Wala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was driving his vehicle in Mansa, a district in Punjab state, northern India, when he became the the victim of a drive-by shooting. Moose Wala was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

ONE Championship's reigning heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar paid tribute to the fallen rapper on Twitter, saying:

"A kid that changed his own life and the music industry forever. Respect. Whether you were a fan of his or not he changed the game and left his mark. Gone too soon. Sidhu Moosewala 1993-2002"

Also paying tribute to the 'So High' rapper was ONE Championship flyweight Gurdarshan Mangat, who posted an image of Moose Wala on his Instagram story with the caption, "RIP."

Mangat is currently scheduled to face Yodkaikaew Fairtex at ONE 158.

@saintlion pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on Instagram

Sidhu Moose Wala recently entered into politics

Sidhu Moose Wala shifted focus from hip-hop to politics in December 2021 when he joined Congress in Chandigarh.

With a focus on giving common people a voice, Moose Wala stated that he wanted to become part of the political system to transform it during an interview covered by The Indian Express.

“I am not coming into politics for status or to earn praise. I want to become a part of the system to transform it. I am joining Congress to raise the voice of people. I am joining Congress as the party has leaders, who have come from common families. For instance Cabinet minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who has risen from a common family."

Moose Wala was not without his controversies. In 2020, multiple instances found the rapper-turned-political figure in trouble with the law.

In May 2020, Moose Wala was booked under the Arms Act for two videos that showed the rapper flaunting weapons, including an AK-47. The video also featured police officers, six of whom were suspended as a result.

Arshdeep Sandhu (Raavi) @arsh11kaur

Drake posted this on his Instagram



#sidhumoosewala Love him or hate him but this was his reach!Drake posted this on his Instagram Love him or hate him but this was his reach! Drake posted this on his Instagram #sidhumoosewala https://t.co/NMPX1Mukax

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far