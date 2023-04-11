"Bunch of f****** lady boys" - Sean Strickland claims the NHL has a trans league

Sean Strickland recently went off on the National Hockey League (NHL) and brutally criticized the sport for not being violent enough. The outspoken middleweight contender is known for his unfiltered takes online and regularly shares his unabashed opinions on sensitive social issues.

In his latest social media rant against the NHL, Strickland also claimed that the North American ice hockey league had a separate tournament for players who identify as transgender.

Taking to Twitter to express his disdain over the recent lack of fighting and confrontation among ice hockey players, 'Tarzan' wrote:

"Watched 15 minutes of hockey, and there wasn't one fight. Bunch of f***ing ladyboys. If I wanted to watch a bunch of women ice skate, I'd watch figure skating. No wonder NHL has a trans league."

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Watched 15 minutes of hockey and there wasn't one fight..



Bunch of fucking lady boys.



If I wanted to watch a bunch of women ice skate I'd watch figure skating... No wonder NHL has a trans league.... Watched 15 minutes of hockey and there wasn't one fight.. Bunch of fucking lady boys. If I wanted to watch a bunch of women ice skate I'd watch figure skating... No wonder NHL has a trans league....

Sean Strickland further responded to a fan's comment by showing a clip of NHL players throwing punches, with the caption:

"Yeah, why do you think I watched it... This never happened... Some light dry humping against a wall."

While the NHL does not have a separate league for non-binary players, it does support a trans hockey club known as Team Trans Ice Hockey, which organizes its own tournament, the Team Trans Draft Tournament.

NHL @NHL #NHLPride The NHL is proud to support this past weekend's Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin. This was the first tournament comprised entirely of transgender and nonbinary players, with around 80 folks participating! #HockeyIsForEveryone The NHL is proud to support this past weekend's Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin. This was the first tournament comprised entirely of transgender and nonbinary players, with around 80 folks participating! #HockeyIsForEveryone #NHLPride https://t.co/OfEoAVXtH5

Sean Strickland next fight: 'Tarzan' responds to Belal Muhammad's brutal callout

Sean Strickland and Belal Muhammad recently took shots at each other after 'Remember The Name' expressed his desire to face Strickland at middleweight.

It's no secret that Muhammad is not a fan of how the welterweight title picture is currently playing out. Despite going on a nine-fight unbeaten streak and defeating several top contenders, Colby Covington is next in line to face welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Belal Muhammad claimed he's considering a move up to middleweight to face someone he loathes and named Sean Strickland as one of his main choices. Speaking at a recent UFC 287 presser, Muhammad took shots at 'Tarzan', saying:

"I can fight at 185, I’m not worried about it... If I’m not going to get a title fight, just give me the fights that really get me excited. Give me like a Sean Strickland, somebody that I dislike, somebody that I hate, that would be fun to punch in the mouth... I don't think he's a very likable guy."

Strickland did not take kindly to these statements and immediately fired back with a tweet of his own. Considering the two men share bad blood, the outspoken middleweight brought up a previous run-in they had at the UFC's Performance Institute. He tweeted:

"I hate" ask his boys to post what happened at the pi. You got the video. Me, "Yo @bullyb170, you ran your mouth. I'm in the cage if you want to man up and handle this, I'm here." Him quietly looking around for help as he walked away. Had your chance, and you were a p*ssy about it."

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA



Me "Yo



Him quiet looking around for helped as he walked away.



Had your chance and you were a pussy about it MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full interview: "I can fight at 185": Belal Muhammad ( @bullyb170 ) wants to move up a division for Khamzat Chimaev or Sean Strickland if he can't get what he wants at 170.Full interview: bit.ly/287Videos "I can fight at 185": Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) wants to move up a division for Khamzat Chimaev or Sean Strickland if he can't get what he wants at 170.Full interview: bit.ly/287Videos https://t.co/kuxXEeISuV "I hate" ask his boys to post what happen at the pi. You got the videoMe "Yo @bullyb170 you ran you're mouth, I'm in the cage if you want to man up and handle this I'm here"Him quiet looking around for helped as he walked away.Had your chance and you were a pussy about it twitter.com/MMAJunkie/stat… "I hate" ask his boys to post what happen at the pi. You got the videoMe "Yo @bullyb170 you ran you're mouth, I'm in the cage if you want to man up and handle this I'm here"Him quiet looking around for helped as he walked away.Had your chance and you were a pussy about it twitter.com/MMAJunkie/stat…

Poll : 0 votes