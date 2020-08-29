Germaine de Randamie has had an impeccable UFC career with six victories in her last eight outings. With both her losses coming against dual Champion Amanda Nunes, Germaine de Randamie has notable victories over Raquel Pennington, Holly Holm, and Aspen Ladd.

She is ranked No.1 in the UFC Bantamweight rankings and will take on Juliana Pena at UFC Fight Night: 179. Juliana Pena is currently ranked No. 4 in the division with notable victories over Jessica Eye and Cat Zingano. If Randamie can beat Julianna Pena, she could look at a rematch against Amanda Nunes. Randamie went full five rounds against probably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, Amanda Nunes at UFC 245.

Germaine de Randamie is the inaugural UFC featherweight Champion, and with victories over some of the most prominent names in the division, she has cemented herself as one of the greatest women mixed martial artists of all time. In a hypothetical situation, if de Randamie can get past Julianna Pena this October, it will be exciting to see her go against Amanda Nunes in a trilogy bout for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

Can Germaine de Randamie beat Amanda Nunes in the trilogy bout?

Amanda Nunes v Germaine de Randamie

Germaine de Randamie put up an incredible performance against Amanda Nunes in a five-round war at UFC 245. Germaine showed incredible cardio and lasted a full 25 minutes against probably the most lethal strikers in women's mixed martial arts. It won't be wrong to say that Germaine de Randamie held back the knockout artist Amana Nunes with her impeccable striking. Nunes said in the post-fight interview.

Honestly, I was a little bit off tonight, but I'm the champ, I always have plan A, B, C and more," Nunes said. "If something goes wrong with the first plan, I just go to the next one. I couldn't get my timing well with the striking, so I decided to go to the takedown.

It was interesting to note that Germaine de Randamie was able to land at a better significant rate than Nunes when they faced each other at UFC 245. Germaine at a 54% compared to Nunes' 42% significant strike percentage and managed to take more damage on the feet. Germaine de Randamie had an edge over Nunes on the feet, however, Nunes was able to take her down on will and dominate de Randamie on the ground.

Advertisement

Who has the edge in Amanda Nunes vs Germaine de Randamie 3?

Germaine de Randamie

One can expect that Germaine de Randamie to come out sharper against Amanda Nunes. She has an incredible striking game, and the former Muay Thai Champion can definitely dethrone Amanda Nunes. It was the first time Amanda Nunes had gone the distance at the Bantamweight division after her split decision win over Valentina Shevchenko.

If Germaine de Randamie can work on her takedown defense and strengthen her submission game, she can prove to be the toughest challenge Amanda Nunes has faced to date. While it's easier said than done, if there's any fighter in the UFC Bantamweight division who can beat Amanda Nunes, it's Germaine de Randamie.