Can Holly Holm beat Amanda Nunes in a rematch?

Holly Holm put up an incredible performance against Irene Aldana to pick up her second straight victory inside the octagon at UFC Fight Island. Going into the fight, Holm started slow, with Aldana giving her a tough fight in the first few rounds.

However, it was in later rounds where the former champion triumphed over a seasoned striker in the form of Irene Aldana to pick up an impressive unanimous decision.

Holly Holm continues to be a phenom inside the octagon, with her past few victories coming over the likes of Raquel Pennington and Megan Anderson, among others.

Can Holly Holm beat Amanda Nunes?

With several highlight reel victories, most notably against Ronda Rousey back at UFC 193, Holly Holm is a huge name in women mixed martial arts.

Holly Holm vs. Amanda Nunes is a huge match-up. With back-to-back victories to her name, it marks the first time Holm would be fighting for a title belt with successive victorites to her name since her first title win against Rousey, when she was undefeated inside the octagon.

Since then, Holly Holm has lost to the likes of Cris Cyborg, Germaine de Randamie, Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevshenko, and Meisha Tate. However, it's interesting to note that Holm continues to compete against the absolute best of the women's division. On top of this, she showed huge improvement in her last fight against Irene Aldana.

Holly Holm looks to be in great spirits and gave everything after battes outside the octagon. Holm has showed no symptoms of slowing down and could look to avenge her first round stoppage loss against Amanda Nunes back at UFC 239.

After failing to grab the UFC Featherweight Championship against Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm picked up an impressive decision victory over Megan Anderson. She then announced her return to the Bantamweight division with a title shot against Amanda Nunes.

However, the Australian fighter fell short as she succumbed to a brutal knee, followed by a barrage of punches in a stoppage loss in the fourth minute of the very first round.

Holly Holm will be much more confident going into this fight. She would be looking at not repeating the same mistakes and playing the same fight she followed against Irene Aldana.

Holm was patient in her strikes and showed great character by shifting levels and exchanging strikes with one of the best strikers in the women division. After dictating the better part of the first two rounds, she was able to take advantage of an advancing Irene Aldana by managing distance and efficiently working on her jabs.

While beating Amanda Nunes is easier said than done, there's a reason to believe that Holly Holm will provide the toughest challenge Nunes has faced for a while. She'll be ready after a dominant performance against Felicia Spencer in her last title defense for the Featherweight crown.