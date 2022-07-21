Can Janet Todd join the elite list of two-sport ONE world champions?

On Friday, July 22nd, Janet Todd will have the opportunity to make history in the co-main event of ONE 159.

Stepping into the Circle as the reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, ‘JT’ can claim her second world title to become just the second woman to carry ONE belts in two separate sports simultaneously. The first was former opponent and fan favorite Stamp Fairtex.

ONE Championship shared a short clip of Todd’s incredible kicking power in a post on Instagram which you can see below:

“TIMBER 🗣 Janet Todd looks to become a two-sport ONE World Champion THIS FRIDAY as she takes on Lara Fernandez for the ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship 🏆 @jmcoakle”

First, Todd has to get past ONE debutant Lara ‘Pizza Power’ Fernandez. The Spanish fighter will make her promotional debut in the interim atomweight Muay Thai world championship bout against the tenured ONE superstar on Friday.

No stranger to world titles and the global stage, Fernandez is the reigning WBC Muay Thai World flyweight champion and the reigning ISKA World Super featherweight champion. ‘Pizza Power’ has already accomplished a great deal, but at ONE 159, she will be under the bright lights of combat sports’ biggest global stage.

Janet Todd versus Lara Fernandez could come down to experience in the Circle

Janet Todd has had an incredible run under the ONE banner thus far. She has a combined record of 6-1 with her only loss coming against the promotion's first two-sport world champion in Stamp Fairtex. ‘JT’ avenged that loss a year later, defeating Stamp to become the atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Known for her kickboxing skills, ‘JT’ could face a bit of an uphill battle against a decorated Muay Thai fighter in Fernandez. With that said, Todd has had her fair share of success in Muay Thai and comparatively, their styles are very similar.

Both have precision-striking and aim to control the pace of the contest. Simply put, the winner of this fight will be the one that enacts their strategy better than the other.

With so many similarities, the fight could come down to the most minute details. ‘JT’ has had a plethora of experience fighting under the ONE banner, while Fernandez will step into the Circle for the very first time. Yes, she has competed in big matchups, but there is nothing like stepping into the Circle for the very first time with millions of viewers watching live.

That little bit of pressure could be all the leverage ‘JT’ needs to take Fernandez off her game plan and control the contest on her way to the history books.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far