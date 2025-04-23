Can a middleweight Islam Makhachev out-grapple Khamzat Chimaev? Exploring the fantasy matchup

Islam Makhachev's legendary grappling prowess is spoken about by teammates, past and present, in an almost hushed tone. The lightweight champion has been labeled as the best grappler in MMA by numerous pundits, but there are others who believe middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev holds the title of the sport's best wrestler.

The Dagestani has expressed his desire to move up to welterweight, as well as middleweight, as he believes that his grappling would be the demise of current 185-pound champion, Dricus du Plessis.

With 'Stillknocks' being rumored to be defending his title against Chimaev next, let's break down how a clash between Makhachev and 'Borz' would unfold.

Islam Makhachev's Sambo style vs. Khamzat Chimaev's freestyle wrestling

Islam Makhachev famously hails from Dagestan, a Republic of Russia, where the martial art of Sambo is widely taught. Sambo combines various elements of wrestling and striking in a unique blend that is somewhat akin to mixed martial arts (MMA).

Alongside his Sambo skillset, Makhachev holds a black belt in judo. Unlike his close friend and teammate, Khabib Nurmagomedov, the current lightweight champion employs far more throws and trips from the clinch position.

Nurmagomedov's style more closely resembles that of Khamzat Chimaev, who uses single and double-leg takedowns to secure dominant positions over his opponent, a chain-wrestling style.

'Borz has adopted a more aggressive and relentless wrestling style than that of Makhachev. Chimaev will fly in for a takedown in the opening seconds of a fight, often securing it, which has almost always resulted in a submission finish.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev take Kamaru Usman down 10 seconds into their fight below:

The middleweight contender holds a 24-0 freestyle wrestling record and is a three-time Swedish National freestyle wrestling champion. The lightweight champion holds two Russian National Sambo gold medals, as well as a gold medal at the 2016 Combat Sambo World Championships.

Of the two fighters, Makhachev's legs are half an inch longer. But given the Dagestani's upright stance while fighting, and exceptional takedown defense, 'Borz' may find himself struggling to get inside and grab one of the Dagestani's legs, and the 32-year-old's base is not wide.

However, with Chimaev boasting a four-inch height advantage over Makhachev, the lightweight champion may find it equally challenging to dominate the clinch position and secure takedowns via sweeps and trips.

The majority of the 33-year-old's opponents have been his height or smaller, and facing a larger and potentially stronger opponent could drastically affect Makhachev's leverage points and takedown ability.

Watch Islam Makhachev's trips below:

As MMA fans have witnessed before, when Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman faced off, a matchup featuring two elite grapplers often results in the fight being contested largely on the feet.

Islam Makhachev is undoubtedly the more well-rounded of the two fighters, having displayed high-level striking in his last few outings against Alexander Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier. But with Khamzat Chimaev's reach advantage, the Dagestani may struggle to land roundhouse and teep kicks, let alone land punches with regularity.

