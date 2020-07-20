Can Paulo Costa dethrone Israel Adesanya to become the new UFC Middleweight Champion

Paulo Costa is an absolute monster inside the octagon. He is tall, bulky, and ripped, with ferocious power in his hands. Costa looks huge for a middleweight fighter, however, he has never missed weight, and has looked phenomenal every time he has stepped inside the octagon.

With a fierce striking game that can knockout any fighter, Costa is a threat in the 185 lbs division. He has a granite chin, and has gone to war with the likes of Yoel Romero. Additionally, Costa has notable victories over Uriah Hall, and Johny Hendricks. With just five fights inside UFC, Paulo Costa has cemented himself as one of the toughest fighters inside the octagon. He is equally brilliant on the ground, with a solid takedown defense, and an impeccable cardio. However, it's safe to assume that Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa would be a striking battle.

Who can beat Israel Adesanya?

UFC 248 Adesanya v Romero

Israel Adesanya has already cemented himself as one of the greatest mixed martial artists in the middleweight division. Within a span of two years, he has risen to stardom with notable victories over Anderson Silva, Kelvin Gastelum, Yoel Romero, and Robert Whitakker.

Adesanya shocked the world when he knocked out Robert Whittaker in the second round at UFC 243 to become the new UFC middleweight champion. Adesanya is a former kickboxing champion, and relies heavily on his striking. Needless to say, he is aggressive and has a solid stand-up game. He is quick with his hands, and has earned the praise of many UFC fighters, including Georges St-Pierre, who complimented his fight IQ. Adesanya also carries great power in his hands, and has an extraordinary cardio. He has gone full five rounds on multiple ocassions, and has never been knocked down inside the octagon. Adesanya remains undefeated, and will look to shut his critics after the lackluster win over Yoel Romero at UFC 248.

Can Paulo Costa beat Adesanya?

UFC 241 Paulo Costa vs Yoel Romero

Needless to say, it's going to be a battle between two of the best strikers in the division. While Costa may have more power than Adesanya, the Stylebender is more technical in his game plan. He manages distance, takes control and has largely been unharmed inside the octagon. While one may argue that the fight against Gastelum was a close fight, Adesanya earned multiple knockdowns, and looked more efficient as the rounds followed. Paulo Costa has never gone the full five rounds, and it will be interesting to see if both the fighters can carry the same energy if a heated exchange takes place in the early rounds.

I have been training since I did the surgery 1 yr ago.

I’m like a beast now, just hungry and obsessed.

🇧🇷

Tenho treinado todos os dias desde a minha cirurgia há exatos 1 ano atrás. Agora eu estou uma máquina melhorada, faminto obcecado. pic.twitter.com/9CvKD1dcMw — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 19, 2020

Another important thing to note is Costa's absence from active competition. Paulo Costa will step inside the octagon after almost an year. Israel Adesanya has remained active, and evidently a more experienced fighter than Paulo Costa. However, it's tough to say who will emerge victorious after everything is said and done. Truth be told, if there is anybody who comes close to dethroning Israel Adesanya from the top, it's the undefeated Paulo Costa.