5 coolest nicknames of UFC fighters today

Fighters in the UFC and MMA usually choose nicknames to represent a personality or trait they want to convey.

The chosen nicknames could be based on a preference, the community they belong to, or the most random reasons.

Some fighters live up to the image their nicknames portray, and some don't. In any case, the nicknames in the UFC do end up becoming good content for trash-talking fighters.

The catchiest nicknames come from UFC fighters who base their nickname on a trait unique to themselves.

On that note, here are 5 coolest nicknames of the UFC fighters today:

5) 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung

The Korean fighter Chan Sung Jung was given this moniker owing to his ability to continue fighting even after enduring some very hard strikes.

However, that was before he became part of the UFC.

Fans who know the reason behind this nickname will find it difficult to continue addressing him with that name, given that he has been rocked more than once since entering the UFC roster.

In any case, Jung is still an active fighter who keeps coming back after his losses like a zombie, so his nickname still applies. He will be fighting Dan '50k' Ige for the main event at UFC on ESPN 25

4) Yair 'El Pantera' Rodriguez

While the zombie keeps getting back up after being hit, El Pantera (the panther) Yair Rodriguez has been one of the few UFC fighters to have put 'The Korean Zombie' down and out in a fight. Rodriguez is one of only two fighters who derailed the hype behind the nickname given to his predecessor on this list.

Although this nickname may sound mediocre, it becomes more impactful when Rodriguez truly lives up to the image it gives off. Especially so when he is seen in a fight delivering strikes just as stealthily as the strikes of a panther.

Among the big cats of the animal kingdom, the panther hunts with the most amount of stealth. For that reason, the wildlife community regards this predator as the phantom of the jungle.

Rodriguez's creative and effective striking style, as well as agility, is just like a panther's. You don't see where his next strike will come from and knock his opponent out. We can be sure that 'The Korean Zombie' agrees.

3) UFC middleweight champion - Israel 'The Last Stylebender' Adesanya

Israel Adesanya has borrowed this nickname from the animated series 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'.

Adesanya admittedly is a fan of the series, and his nickname implies that he can blend different styles as the situation requires in his fights. The name further insinuates that he is the only one who can do it.

While no other fighter in the UFC has ever borrowed a nickname from an animated series, Adesanya does not shy away. He not only admits that he is a fan of anime but also makes flashy entrances in his UFC fights and dons apparel referenced from anime culture.

While we cannot be sure whether he is the "last" one to do it in the UFC, we can definitely be sure that his striking style has been derived by bending multiple striking-based martial arts into one.

However, we are yet to see any grappling style being "bent" to give Adesanya his first submission win in the UFC.

2) UFC heavyweight champion - Francis 'The Predator' Ngannou

Francis Ngannou not only lives up to his nickname but also looks like an alien monster from the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie.

'The Predator' has claimed the title of "baddest man on the planet" after defeating Stipe Miocic in a UFC heavyweight title bout at UFC 260.

Ngannou's huge frame and large head also resemble that of the predator from the movie. It helps to add to the legend that Ngannou's opponents will most likely not see the second round of the fight. With his one-punch knockout power, Ngannou is definitely 'The Predator' of the UFC.

1) Former UFC double champion - 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor

Where do we even begin? Conor McGregor is not just the most famous star in the UFC or MMA, but living up to his nickname, he is the most 'Notorious'.

His brash attitude, trash-talk, and antics inside and outside the octagon make him extremely popular among fans. Unfortunately, they have also earned him infamy and dislike from several UFC fans. But does that matter to him? The answer to that question is in the video below:

