"I ended up fracturing my foot" - Chad Mendes believes that he would've beaten Conor McGregor with a full training camp

Chad Mendes has revealed some details about his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 189, which may have influenced the outcome. Mendes lost that fight via TKO in the second round.

During a sit-down with 'Big' John McCarthy and Josh Thompson on the Weighing In Xtra show, 'Money' disclosed that he had broken his foot prior to the fight. The incident happened while sparring with his partner, who checked one of Mendes' kicks. Chad Mendes said:

"Jumped right into training, as hard as I could. First day of sparring, I got a southpaw, a tall southpaw... I throw an inside leg kick, he checked it and he caught it right on top of my foot. I ended up fracturing my foot... If there was a redo on anything, I wish I could have that fight over... If I had a full training camp, I know that would have been a fight I would have won."

Chad Mendes has not seen the octagon since retiring from the sport after his loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 232. Meanwhile, 'The Notorious' is endeavoring to fight for the lightweight championship when he returns.

Charles Oliveira wants Conor McGregor to jump the line for a title fight

Charles Oliveira is all too happy to let Conor McGregor jump in front of Justin Gaethje for the title shot.

McGregor has been out recently due to a broken leg that he suffered at UFC 264. Instead of fighting through the ranks, the Irishman wants to contest a title fight upon his return.

'Do Bronx' took to Twitter to respond to McGregor's inquiry about when he will fight the Brazilian. Oliveria was willing to fight Conor McGregor a week after he fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

"What do you think about this weekend? I'm ready, I'm still in town, and there's an up&coming event. Let's go baby"

Although 'do Bronx' is more than happy to accommodate Conor McGregor's desire to fight for the title, Justin Gaethje is the more likely opponent. 'The Highlight' is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Michael Chandler at UFC 268 and wants another shot at UFC gold.

