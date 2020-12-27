Chael Sonnen believes Georges St-Pierre is staying in shape for a potential fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Chael Sonnen believes that UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre is keeping himself in shape for a potential fight with reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said Georges St-Pierre has made it clear that he would only come back for a world title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Sonnen also shared that GSP continues to follow a strict training schedule, even in retirement:

"Georges St-Pierre has been crystal clear, crystal, that it has to be Khabib, it has to be for the world championship. Not a super fight, not a pay day, not a sold-out arena. Khabib-title, or don’t call me. Now what has been very interesting is, the night Khabib retired, many people - myself included - instantly did interviews with Georges St-Pierre. It was within of 20 minutes of Khabib retiring, because Khabib’s retirement directly affects Georges St-Pierre’s career, because Georges was only going to come back for Khabib. Oh, and by the way, Georges had done test cuts with his weight, Georges trains twice a day every single day, only day he takes off is Sunday. This includes vacations, Georges has a great life. Georges has a family, he’s with them all the time, he takes them places. He lines up workouts, it doesn’t matter if he’s in Zimbabwe, which is a place Georges likes to go. He likes to go into the jungle and looks at tigers and what not. He lines up workouts when he’s there. When I tell you he trains twice a day every single day, this is a man of discipline."

Considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, Georges St-Pierre is a former two-division UFC world champion. GSP had two title runs in the UFC's welterweight division from 2006 to 2013. After a four year hiatus, St-Pierre returned to action in 2017, defeating Michael Bisping to become the UFC middleweight champion. He would vacate the title later that year after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. In 2019, St-Pierre formally announced his retirement.

Khabib Nurmagomedov meanwhile, also announced his retirement after successfully defending the UFC lightweight championship against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 back in October.

After his retirement, the UFC named Khabib Nurmagomedov as its current number one pound-for-pound fighter.

Georges St-Pierre has always been known for his discipline and dedication in training, but Sonnen believes that GSP continuing to stay in fighting shape even up to now is a possible sign that a bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov is on the horizon:

"His life is extremely structured, and it’s extremely structured around mixed martial arts and training and preparation thereof, but he doesn’t have a fight, and he’s made it clear that he’s not ever gonna have a fight unless it is with Khabib Nurmagomedov, and by the way, that’s why we spoke to him when the fight was over, because Khabib saying ‘I’m retired’ ends any chance or hope of Georges coming back. Georges has not stopped training, twice a day, everyday, while maintaining his weight and continuing the first of every month to do a five-day distilled water fast. So something is going on. Something on some level is going on. Does that turn into fruition, where it plays itself out?"

Will fight fans finally get to see Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre in 2021?