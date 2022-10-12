"He's really tipping his hat to Charles Oliveira" - Chael Sonnen believes Islam Makhachev is realizing he can't do the things he usually does against 'do Bronx'

Chael Sonnen strongly believes that there's a bigger picture behind Islam Makhachev's claim that he will knock down Charles Oliveira and try to finish him. Sonnen senses that Makhachev's comments stem from his acknowledgment that defeating Oliveira is no easy feat.

During a recent interview with The National, Makhachev pointed out that Oliveira's previous opponents feared the submission skills that led to their apprehension to go to the ground against him.

Chael Sonnen believes that Makhachev's decision to stand toe-to-toe with Oliveira invites a broader debate. 'The American Gangster' claims that the No.4-ranked lightweight contender has realized that he cannot pursue grappling advances and dominate Oliveira on the mat as he did with his previous opponents.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"If he [Islam Makhachev] truly meant it that, 'I'm going to knock him [Charles Oliveira] down and then I'm going to follow him to the ground,' that's really letting us in on his strategy. Why would Islam be with Charles on the feet in the first place? He's not going out there to show the world that he can do it. Why would he be trading with Charles to knock him down in the first place?"

Sonned added that Makhachev is perhaps showing reverance for Oliveira's grappling skills:

"If Islam is studying Charles, he's looking at his wrestling, he's looking at his defensive abilities and he's realizing, 'I can't just go in there and take this guy down.' All the things that Islam has done until now, I think he's really tipping his hat to Charles Oliveira."

Chael Sonnen on why Charles Oliveira should avoid submissions off his back against Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira has one of the most accomplished ground games in the sport and his UFC record for most submission wins is a testament to that. The Brazilian slices through opponents like a knife through butter, and his last few opponents have rightfully avoided grappling exchanges whenever possible.

As such, Oliveira has boldly offered to start his upcoming fight against fellow submission specialist Islam Makhachev on the ground.

Chael Sonnen believes that Charles Oliveira should not get too comfortable on his back against Islam Makhachev. The former UFC fighter advised 'do Bronx' to avoid chasing a finish from bottom position, adding that it would be a "bad idea."

In another video posted to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"Charles himself said, 'I'll start this fight on my back.' That would be a really bad idea. It would be a terrible idea to ever concede that position because every second that you're there, you're losing. And there isn't a judge licensed under the ABC banner that will tell you differently."

