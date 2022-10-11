"He's not going to win this fight" - Chael Sonnen warns Charles Oliveira about "terrible idea" for Islam Makhachev bout at UFC 280

Chael Sonnen recently speculated as to what Charles Oliveira's ground game strategy will be against Islam Makhachev. While Oliveira is a feared submission specialist, Sonnen claims that nobody wants to be on their back in an MMA fight.

A Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt himself, Sonnen said on his YouTube channel:

"When I hear that Charles is comfortable on the ground, let me just stop you right there. Because nobody is. Nobody wants to be underneath."

According to Sonnen, Charles Oliveira will not win the fight if he plans to attempt a submission off of his back. The former UFC fighter believes 'do Bronx' should use his elite grappling skills to reverse position and work from the mount. The 45-year-old added:

"I'm truly interested in Oliveira's strategy when he gets down... If he is practicing being on bottom and he's trying to find a kimura or a triangle, he's not going to win this fight... I know Charles himself said, 'I'll start this fight on my back.' That would be a really bad idea. It would be a terrible idea to ever concede that position. Because every second that you are there, you're losing."

Charles Oliveira offers to start Islam Makhachev fight on the ground

Widely regarded as the uncrowned lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight strap at UFC 280. While 'do Bronx' brings his lethal submission skillset, Makhachev boasts a stifling wrestling-heavy style.

However, Oliveira isn't scared of getting taken down by the Dagestani Sambo master. The Brazilian, who has also shown to have devastating power in his fists, is willing to take on Makhachev in all aspects.

Rather bravely, the former champion even offered to start the fight on his back. Oliveira previously told MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca:

“Want to start the fight on the ground? I’ll start playing guard. It won’t make any difference to me. Again, I’m telling everyone this, I’m the division’s biggest problem and you’re not understanding. I don’t care who it is and when it is. If you want to trade on the feet, come for it, I have firepower in my hands. If you want to take me down, do it.”

