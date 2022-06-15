"As bad as it gets and he does not seem to care" - Chael Sonnen on Floyd Mayweather not paying Logan Paul

Chael Sonnen recently gave his two cents about Floyd Mayweather refusing to pay Logan Paul for their 2021 exhibition fight. The former UFC fighter said that Mayweather doesn't seem to care about the situation.

On his YouTube channel, Sonnen stated:

"If you have a bargain with somebody and you don't honor it after they provide the good or the service, this is very bad by man code. That person will be looked at differently forever. He's not going to want that. Particularly if he's going to try to do business within a community... Floyd didn't give a damn. Floyd not only didn't care, not only didn't pay him [Logan Paul] when he said this, it has now gone legal, it has now gone public and Floyd still does not care."

Chael Sonnen further added that even he at times didn't have solid paperwork for many of his biggest fights. Sonnen claimed that in the fight business, people usually honor verbal deals made over the phone or text.

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about the Paul-Mayweather pay dispute:

'The Bad Guy' also stated that The Money Team is not a licensed promotion and there is no way for Paul to get the money he is owed:

"The Money Team is not real... He [Floyd Mayweather] is not licensed and bonded... and by the way not paying somebody... it is as bad as it gets and he does not seem to care. There's no move here for Logan. There's no play here, there's no way to get it [the money] back."

Earlier this year, Logan Paul revealed in an interview with TMZ Sports that he was taking Floyd Mayweather to court. The YouTuber claimed that the retired boxer still owes him a "few million" from their 2021 exhibition bout.

Watch Logan Paul's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Chael Sonnen says Logan Paul won the fight against Floyd Mayweather

The June 2021 fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather went the distance. Most boxing fans and pundits were surprised to see Paul survive till the final bell with arguably the best boxer of all time.

In a video uploaded to his channel after the fight, Chael Sonnen expressed his opinion that Paul was the winner of the exhibition:

"Paul won the fight. Now that's not a correct factual statement. Correctly, factually nobody won this fight... There was going to be no winner, in fact that was a rule. A rule when this fight was put on that you could not announce a winner... Okay but that's also not the way I remember us agreeing as a community to judge and view this fight. The way I clearly remember us as a community agreeing to judge and view this fight is that if Logan goes the distance , Logan wins."

'The Bad Guy' also suggested that even fans acknowledged the former champion's less-than-stellar performance. Sonnen further pointed out that Mayweather only had 15 more landed punches than Paul in the fight.

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about the Mayweather-Paul fight:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far