Chael Sonnen makes his prediction for Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270

Chael Sonnen has given his prediction for the flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo this weekend. Sonnen believes Figueiredo will come away with the victory.

The former two-division contender based his pick on Figueiredo being more focused than he was before the second fight.

During a recent episode of the Bad Guy Inc podcast, Sonnen opined that Figueiredo will have a better match this time because he is motivated and able to prepare properly:

"[Deveison] Figueiredo did offer us something coming out of that second fight, which was he opened his own gym [before the rematch]… he said, I opened my own gym. And I was dealing with employees, I was dealing with landlords, I was dealing with production facility… So if he was able to buckle down and really focus and change his preparation in conjunction with the weight cut... If you want to know who I think is going to win this fight... I'm taking 'And new' Deiveson Figueiredo."

Watch Chael Sonnen's prediction for Moreno vs. Figueiredo below:

"I was very careful about him and his abilities" - Brandon Moreno reveals his mindset during the first two fights against Deiveson Figueiredo

Brandon Moreno revealed that he was cautious when fighting Deiveson Figueiredo in their first fight.

During a UFC 270 pre-fight press conference, 'The Assassin Baby' explained that he approached the fight with extreme caution because of the Brazilian's decorated reputation. Moreno went on to explain that after enduring Deiveson Figueiredo's power in the first fight, he was more confident in the rematch:

"First fight against him, talking about my thoughts about that fight. I was trying to be very careful because Figueiredo came with all this fame. Like, [he's an] amazing fighter, he's a monster, he can knock you out with just one punch… I was very careful about him and his abilities. Second fight, after the first one, knowing about his power, knowing about all his skills... I was more confident on myself."

Brandon Moreno has won five of his last seven fights, while drawing the other two. Meanwhile, Deiveson Figueiredo is looking to avenge his submission loss against the Tijuana native in their last fight.

Watch Moreno explain his mindset in his previous fights with Figueiredo below:

