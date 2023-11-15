Chael Sonnen's new tattoo goes viral, Israeli MMA star calls out former UFC fighter, Dana White sounds off on UFC sponsor: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the most extensive UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss the backlash Chael Sonnen has received for his apparent Anderson Silva tattoo, as well as an Israeli MMA star calling out former fighter Jake Shields. Also, Dana White lashes out at UFC sponsor who allegedly asked him to remove a pro-Donald Trump social media post.

#3. Chael Sonnen recieves fan backlash for Anderson Silva tattoo

Chael Sonnen has once again caused a stir among the MMA community after revealing he had immortalized Anderson Silva by seemingly getting him tattoo'd on his arm.

'The Bad Guy' and 'Spider' had one of the most iconic rivalries in combat sports history, which culminated in two epic bouts between the middleweights at UFC 117 and UFC 148. Despite putting up a valiant effort on both occasions, Sonnen was defeated twice.

Taking to social media to share images of his apparent ink, Sonnen posted:

"I'm a man of my word @spideranderson #homemdepalavra."

Expand Tweet

The surprising reveal caused a mixed response from fans, with many questioning why Sonnen had it done in the first place.

One fan even pleaded for 'The American Gangster' to find his "dignity." They wrote:

"Have some dignity"

Another fan commented:

"'If you’re not willing to go too far, you’ll never go far enough…"Chael may have finally gone too far with the Anderson Silva tattoo 😂"

Check out more reactions here.

#2. Israeli MMA fighter calls out former UFC man Jake Shields

Israeli MMA star Haim Gozali has targeted former fighter Jake Shields on social media, posting an image of an Israeli missile with Shields' name written on it.

Gozali has been at the centre of controversy in recent weeks due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. The former Bellator fighter has shared several images, lashing out at notable Muslim fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimaev.

Recently, Gozali took aim at Shields after he voiced his support for the people of Gaza and the innocent lives being lost. Jake Shields' posts caught the attention of Gozali, who took to Instagram to share the controversial image.

Check out the post here:

#1. Dana White sounds off on UFC sponsor after allegedly being asked to remove pro-Trump social media post

Dana White has hit back at a UFC sponsor after he was allegedly asked to remove a post on social media supporting Donald Trump.

The UFC president discussed his relationship with Trump whilst speaking to Theo Vonn. White stated that his relationship with the former US president hasn't always been viewed positively and revealed his outrage when claiming to have been asked to remove his 'political' posts. He said:

"This happened to me. I posted a video for [Donald] Trump, right? On my personal social media and one of our big sponsors called and said, 'Take that down'."

Dana White continued:

"You know what I said, 'Go fu*k yourself. You vote for whoever you want to vote for and I'll vote for whoever I want to vote for. That's how this works. I don't even care who you're voting for, that's none of my fu**ing business. Fu*k you. Don't ever call me and tell me who to vote for.'...It'll keep happening unless more people stand up for themselves."

Catch White's comments here:

Expand Tweet