“Don’t ever call me and tell me who to vote for” - Dana White goes off on UFC sponsor’s demand to remove pro-Trump social media post

Dana White recently sounded off after revealing that a UFC sponsor demanded that he remove a pro-Donald Trump social media post.

While speaking to comedian Theo Vonn, the UFC CEO opened up about his support for the former U.S. President. He mentioned that his relationship with Trump hasn't always been viewed in a positive light by others who don't support his political views and revealed how a UFC sponsor reacted.

He said:

"This happened to me. I posted a video for [Donald] Trump, right? On my personal social media and one of our big sponsors called and said, 'Take that down'."

Dana White didn't exactly take the sponsor's demand too kindly and noted that it isn't appropriate to demand that. He mentioned that he didn't comply with the demand and fired back for even attempting to discourage him from supporting Donald Trump, saying:

"You know what I said, 'Go fu*k yourself. You vote for whoever you want to vote for and I'll vote for whoever I want to vote for. That's how this works. I don't even care who you're voting for, that's none of my fu**ing business. Fu*k you. Don't ever call me and tell me who to vote for.'...It'll keep happening unless more people stand up for themselves."

It appears as though Dana White will continue to support Donald Trump regardless of how the sponsors feel about it, which isn't out of the ordinary as TKO Executive Chairman Vince McMahon has also been a known supporter and friend of the former U.S. President.

Dana White not interested in co-promoting with the PFL

Dana White recently sounded off on the idea of co-promoting with the PFL just for the sake of booking Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou and stressed that he is absolutely not interested.

During the UFC 295 post-event press conference, the UFC CEO was asked whether he would be open to the idea of a cross-promotion with the PFL and if there are any hurdles in making it a reality. He mentioned that he isn't interested and added that he attempted to book the fight in the past to no avail, saying:

"No, I'm not interested in that. We tried to make the fight here. They didn't want to do it and it's done, he [Francis Ngannou] doesn't fight here anymore. I'm not interested...I tried to make the fight here, they didn't want to do it but I should co-promote with like a Bellator or PFL? Why should I do that?"

