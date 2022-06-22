Chael Sonnen says Israel Adesanya "arguably the most successful fighter in the UFC"

Chael Sonnen believes it's arguable that middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is "the most successful fighter in the UFC."

Breaking down Adesanya's upcoming title defense against Jared Cannonier, Sonnen admitted 'Izzy' might be one of the only fighters in the UFC that can look past an opponent. 'The American Gangster' believes the 32-year-old is already looking at facing Alex Pereira, who fights Sean Strickland on the same card at UFC 276.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen admitted it is hard for fans to try and imagine what motivates Israel Adesanya. After seemingly clearing out the middleweight division, Sonnen believes the UFC's signing of Alex Pereira, who has a history with 'The Last Stylebender' was to create a storyline to motivate the champion:

"To have his [Israel Adesanya] level of success and for us to put ourselves in his spot and think 'what would I do in those shoes?' It's very difficult. Adesanya is arguably the most successful fighter in the UFC... Adesanya has gone through the entire division. It's to the point where they have to bring guys in and bring storylines from another sport just because it happens to motivate him... It does appear he's looking past Cannonier."

The history between Adesanya and Pereira began in their kickboxing careers. The Brazilian faced the New Zealander on two occasions before signing for the UFC. Both times, 'Poatan' got the better of the middleweight champion, winning by decision in the first fight and handing 'Izzy' the only KO loss of his kickboxing career in their rematch.

Already dubbed a No.1 contender fight, Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland will also face off at UFC 276. Adesanya will surely keep an eye on the middleweight bout and hope the Brazilian conquers 'Tarzan' so the pair can run it back, this time in MMA.

Israel Adesanya admits he wants to fight Alex Pereira if he defeats Sean Strickland at UFC 276

It looks as though the 32-year-old is confident he'll have the chance to right his wrongs should 'Poatan' be successful against Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya is yet to taste defeat at 185lbs in the UFC, winning all 11 fights when he's stepped into the octagon as a middleweight. Although Adesanya is looking to defend his belt for a fifth consecutive time against 'Killa Gorilla', the Kiwi has revealed he's already looking to fight Pereira next.

"This isn't kickboxing, this is mixed martial arts. These ain't big pillows gloves, these are four ounce deadly weapons that I can't wait to drive through [Alex Pereira's] face after I go through Jared Cannonier."

Fans may worry that it is dangerous to look past any opponent in the UFC. However, it seems clear that Adesanya is eager to meet his former foe inside the octagon in due time.

