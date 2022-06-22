Jared Cannonier believes Israel Adesanya cannot be defeated by focusing on a single skill - "He's too good of a combatant"

Jared Cannonier recently revealed the key to defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 276.

Appearing on a recent episode of Submission Radio, Cannonier discussed his upcoming fight against Adesanya with the middleweight belt on the line. At one point during the interview, 'The Killa Gorilla' was asked what he believes to be the key to beating 'The Last Stylebender'.

In response, the middleweight contender praised the New Zealander for his efficient striking skills and claimed that one has to be "multi-dimentional" in order to defeat Adesanya.

"He's too good of a striker, he's too good of a combatant for you to come up with him with one thing and expect this is the thing that's gonna work... You have to be multi-dimensional. This is a MMA fight. It is not a kickboxing fight, it is not a wrestling match, you know?"

Jared Cannonier currently has a professional record of 15 wins and 5 losses. His most recent fight was at UFC 271 against Derek Brunson, which he won by knockout at the 4:29 mark of the second round. 'The Killa Gorrilla' had previously won a unanimous decision against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 34.

Israel Adesanya, on the other hand, currently has an impressive professional record of 22 wins and only one loss, which came at UFC 259. The middleweight champion's most recent fight was a rematch with Robert Whittaker at UFC 271, which he won via unanimous decision.

Michael Bisping gives his opinion on Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier fight

In a recent Q&A session uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping opined that Israel Adesanya is likely to defeat 'The Killa Gorilla' at UFC 276.

However, 'The Count' also took into consideration Cannonier's MMA prowess and stated that the American does pose a serious threat to 'The Last Stylebender'. Bisping mentioned how Cannonier has defeated the likes of Derek Brunson, Kevin Gastelum and Anderson Silva, and went on to suggest that it will be a tough fight for Adesanya.

Breaking down the main event of UFC 276, the former middleweight champion said:

“He [Cannonier] knocked out Derek Brunson, beat Kelvin Gastelum. It was a pretty one-sided fight against Kelvin Gastelum, to be quite honest. Lost to Robert Whittaker, close fight against Whittaker... So, you never know. But you’ve gotta go with the champ [Adesanya].”

