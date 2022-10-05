Chael Sonnen suggests ONE Championship could be a good spot for Jake Paul’s next fight

Jake Paul is looking for a place to try his hand at mixed martial arts and one former MMA star thinks ONE Championship is the best possible option for the social media star.

Jumping into combat sports in 2020, Paul scored five straight wins inside the squared circle. However, his opponents have been a mixture of professional athletes, none of whom have ever been professional boxers.

Paul received some praise from critics for accepting a bout with MMA legend Anderson Silva, which will be underway later this month. Interestingly, the YouTuber-turned-boxer says a transition into MMA is coming sooner rather than later.

Chael Sonnen, who has fought Silva before, weighed in on Paul’s rumored foray into MMA. In a video posted to his YouTube channel. Sonnen suggested that ONE Championship and 'The Problem Child' could have a solid partnership, particularly as the promotion looks to become more prominent in North America.

“Do you know who Jake [Paul] needs to speak to? He needs to speak to ONE Championship. I could see something very very interesting with Jake and ONE Championship."

Sonnen added:

“ONE Championship has found its way to America, so we’re gonna need American names, is what I’m sharing with you. Rich Franklin, a vice president in ONE Championship, has announced that ONE is going to come to American soil. They’re on TV right now through Amazon Prime, [but] they’re actually going to do an event on American soil, which just leads you to believe that they’re going to use some Americans. It could be a very helpful place for Jake.”

Watch Sonnen discuss Paul's rumored MMA debut below:

ONE CEO on potential fight between Jake Paul and Roberto Soldic

Following the blockbuster announcement that former KSW two-division champion Roberto Soldic had signed with ONE Championship, the promotion's newest star and ONE CEO Chatri headed to Croatia for a press conference. It was there that Soldic, who has experience in both MMA and boxing, was asked who would win between himself and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Sityodtong stepped in to field the question, suggesting that Paul appearing inside the Circle is a possibility, but does not believe the social media star would fare well against an elite striker like Soldic.

“If Jake Paul ends up becoming a superstar in boxing and really becomes a real boxing champion, I would love to put Roberto with Jake Paul. I don't think it's going to last more than one round, to be honest. Roberto is too good, too slick, too powerful for Jake Paul. But, again, I never say never. I'll keep it open.”

