"Eventually that's going to bite you in the a**" - Chael Sonnen urges Paddy Pimblett to not answer media questions about his weight gain

Chael Sonnen is sick and tired of seeing stories about Paddy Pimblett's weight gain.

As such, the former UFC title challenger advised 'The Baddy' to stop answering questions about his weight management and eating habits.

Pimblett's massive weight fluctuations between fights have been one of the most talked about topics regarding the rising star. That's because many, including UFC president Dana White, believe Pimblett's enormous weight cuts could potentially hurt his career down the line.

As far as Sonnen is concerned, however, discussions about Pimblett's weight and diet are plain silly. During an episode of his Beyond the Fight YouTube show, Sonnen said:

"The Paddy and the weight has got to stop. It makes him look foolish. It really does. Eventually, that's going to bite you in the a**. People are gonna say, 'He wasn't disciplined and he eats too many donuts.' It's just weird. The whole thing is weird. It's very nerdy. What a guy eats or if he likes jelly donuts – it's just a weird thing to talk about. And you'll do that when you have nothing else, but when you're as interesting of a guy, when you're a character with so much substance, when you have the potential and the future and the projections of Paddy 'The Baddy,' get it over there... Stop! There's nothing interesting about this."

Watch the video below:

Paddy Pimblett addresses criticisms of his weight gain

Paddy Pimblett's weight fluctuation cycle continued after the rising UFC star admitted he weighs over 200 pounds, just three weeks after his most recent outing.

Pimblett's current method forces him to cut an inordinate amount before his fights. 'The Baddy' competes in the UFC's lightweight division (155 pounds), meaning he's been shedding around 50 pounds every training camp.

During an interview with The Mirror, Pimblett acknowledged that his diet isn't optimal, but added that he only intends to ditch his old ways once he starts facing tougher competition:

"When I’m a bit older and once I start fighting ranked opponents, I will keep my weight down but for now, I enjoy putting a little bit of chub rub on."

However, the Liverpool native has also pushed back on his critics, considering he hasn't missed weight during his UFC stint so far.

Catch Paddy Pimblett's antics in the clip below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew