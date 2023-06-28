Charles Oliveira’s whimsical scooter ride on the streets of Brazil delights MMA Twitter: “The people’s champion”

Charles Oliveira has solidified his position as one of the best fighters in the UFC. Renowned for his exceptional Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills, Oliveira has amassed an impressive professional record. His remarkable talent has enabled him to secure the most submission wins in UFC history.

Off the octagon, 'Do Bronx' has also garnered significant attention through his engaging presence on social media. With a massive following of over 6.8 million on Instagram, The Brazilian native has utilized his platform to share glimpses of his diverse interests.

From his passion for horse racing to his fascination with cars and bikes, Charles Oliveira has delighted his fans by providing glimpses into his personal life and hobbies.

In a recent Twitter post, the former lightweight kingpin shared a playful video clip of himself joyfully riding a scooter through the streets of Brazil. The video has sparked a wave of positive reactions within the MMA community.

Check out the Twitter post below:

One of the fans reminded Oliveira to focus on the road, "Be careful out there Charles". Another fan shared the same emotions and wrote "Keep your eye on the road, happy for you but be safe."

"The champion has a license", another fan said, taking a jab at the former champion's most famous quotes. Several fans found the video charming and took the opportunity to send positive messages to Charles Oliveira, wishing him a wonderful day or expressing their support.

"The people’s champion tbh" one comment read. Another user wrote, "love you Charles." Another fan poked fun at Islam Makhachev by writing "Islam could never".

Check out the collage of some of the reactions below:

Credits: @CharlesDoBronxs on Instagram

Charles Oliveira reacts in four words to a heartwarming video of an elderly fan ecstatically cheering

Charles Oliveira delivered a powerful statement with his dominant performance against Beneil Dariush at UFC 289. The former UFC lightweight champion showed off his abilities and dispatched Dariush in the co-main event of the pay-per-view event. With this impressive victory, 'Do Bronxs' firmly re-established himself as a formidable contender in the lightweight division, positioning himself for another shot at the title.

In addition to his remarkable performance, Oliveira demonstrated his appreciation for his fans. A heartwarming video went viral on Twitter, capturing an elderly man's ecstatic celebration while watching the final moments of Oliveira's fight.

Embracing the support and love from his fans, the Brazilian mixed martial artist responded to the video, expressing his deep gratitude for the overwhelming support he receives:

"Thank you very much for the support."

Check out the Twitter post below(caption translated from Portuguese):

Poll : 0 votes