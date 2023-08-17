"Cheater coach" - When Khabib Nurmagomedov opted to use a bike in training instead of running like other teammates

Former UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the biggest names in the world of combat sports today. Although the 34-year-old is retired as a fighter, he is still beloved by many in the sport.

During his active days, 'The Eagle' was hailed as one of the hardest workers in the gym by his teammates and coach Javier Mendez. But since his retirement from MMA, Nurmagomedov appears to be taking things a little lightly.

A few years ago, coach Mendez uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he is driving in a car as his students are running on the road.

In the video, as he passes the students, Mendez sees that Nurmagomedov is riding a bike and is ahead of the other athletes.

Mendez record a video of the Dagestani riding the bike and called him a 'cheater coach'. Mendez further suggested that 'The Eagle' join him in the car.

"Look at this coach, cheater! Cheater coach, he is a cheater! Cheater, right there! Cheater riding a bike... You think you're a coach now? why are you riding a bike? You should be in the car with me. See, it's much easier," said Javier Mendez.

Nurmagomedov, while on the bicycle, responded that since he was a coach now, it was okay for him to cheat.

"What are you talking about?... I have to take care of these guys... Coach, me and you, we can cheat now. we coaches."

You can see the humorous interaction between Javier Mendez and Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

What is Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA record?

Hailed as one of the greats of the MMA world, Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport as an undefeated fighter. 'The Eagle' had an impeccable professional MMA record of 29-0. 13 out of Nurmagomedov's 29 victories came during his tenure in the UFC.

During his time in the UFC, the Dagestani ran through the promotion's lightweight shark tank and defeated fighters like Rafael dos Anjos, Edson Barboza, Al Iaquinta, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

After his victory over Gaethje in October 2020, 'The Eagle' parted ways with the sport as a fighter.

Last year, Nurmagomedov was also inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his accolades inside the octagon.