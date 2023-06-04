Check out some of ONE Championship’s world champions re-imagined as Disney princes

If you’ve ever wanted to know what ONE Championship fighters would look like reimagined as Disney princes, this is the article for you.

In perhaps one of the most interesting, confusing, and admittedly entertaining posts by the promotion, fans were given the opportunity to see their favorite ONE world champions turned into animated princes as though they were designed by Walt Disney himself.

In the Instagram embed below, you can see ONE Championship stars including Rodtang, Chingiz Allazov, Jonathan Haggerty, Tawanchai, Fabricio Andrade, Superlek, Jarred Brooks, Kade Ruotolo, Mikey Musumeci, and last but not least, Demetrious Johnson, feature as respective princes from a variety of Disney blockbusters.

Check it out and let us know which ONE x Disney mashup is your favorite.

“From the Circle to the castle 🏰 Our fighters become Disney Princes with the help of AI's magical touch! ✨👑 Can you name them all? ⁠”

Fans on Instagram shared their reactions to the mashup with some revealing their favorite.

"Hahahaha saved the best for last 👏😂”

Tawanchai finna be cast in Mulan”

“Mighty Mouse with the Mighty Hair 😂”

“Y'all gave DJ hair 😂😂😭😭”

"DJ is the best one 😂"

Three of the 10 ONE world championship depicted above recently took part in the promotion’s historic on-ground U.S. debut, ONE Fight Night 10, on May 5.

Emanating from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, fans in the ‘Mile High City’ were treated to three epic world title fights, including a submission showdown between ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci and IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai.

Musumeci scored a brilliant rear-naked choke submission in order to keep his 26 pounds of gold wrapped firmly around his waist. Not to be outdone, Rodtang scored a highlight-reel knockout against Mexico’s Edgar Tabares, retaining his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship with a perfectly-placed elbow strike in the second round.

Last, but not least, pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson closed out his iconic trilogy with Adriano Moraes, scoring a well-deserved unanimous decision victory to retain the ONE flyweight world championship.

And If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes