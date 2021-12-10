"Chimaev can almost make poetry out of these terrible words" - Chael Sonnen explains why Khamzat Chimaev gets away with his trash talk 

Chael Sonnen has expressed his opinion on Khamzat Chimaev's trash-talking skills. The former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title contender recently explained why the Swedish fighter gets away with his unsavory comments.

Sonnen reasoned that Chimaev is usually excused for his powerful words, considering the Russian-born fighter's first language isn't English. In an interview with Submission Radio, Sonnen had this to say about Chimaev:

"Khamzat can get away with some stuff. I don't like [it], quite frankly. Two guys are about to fight and one guy says that the press conference, 'I'm going to kill him'. And Khamzat can use even stronger words like 'murder', like 'I'm going to murder him'. But there's something cute because of the accent and the understanding that we all have that English is still a foreign language to him, so he can get away with things that other people can't, and yes Chimaev can almost make poetry out of these terrible, terrible words! He certainly doesn't mean it and somebody is giving him the wrong words."

Watch Chael Sonnen's appearance on Submission Radio below:

In his most recent outing, Khamzat Chimaev took on Chinese welterweight Li Jingliang at UFC 267. 'Borz' secured a sensational first-round submission victory and seemingly put the entire division and roster on notice in his post-fight interview.

Watch Chimaev's full post-fight interview below:

Dustin Poirier says he's a fan of Khamzat Chimaev; claims the sport needs stars like 'Borz'

Dustin Poirier gave his take on Khamzat Chimaev in a media scrum for UFC 269. 'The Diamond' appears to be a fan of the undefeated phenom and is excited to see how the future plays out for him.

Poirier commended Chimaev for his entertaining style and believes the sport needs more stars like the Swede to keep fans interested.

He said:

"I'm a fan. When he's on the card, I'm buying the pay-per-view or watching, you know? It's exciting. That's what makes me want to watch to find out if he's that guy, to see him compete and I think the sport needs that. We need stars to keep people interested, not that they wouldn't be without it, but it's fun to have a guy like that, 'Is this a real special person?' and we're gonna find out."

Watch Dustin Poirier discuss Khamzat Chimaev and a few other topics before UFC 269 below:

