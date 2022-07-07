Chris Curtis makes incredible Superman reference promising to rip through 'The Joker' Jack Hermansson at UFC London

UFC middleweight Chris Curtis has promised to "rip through" Jack Hermansson at UFC London on July 23 after stepping in for the injured Darren Till.

British MMA fans had been hoping to see fan favorite Till put an end to his two-fight skid, but it appears as though they'll have to wait. An undisclosed injury has forced 'The Gorilla' out, meaning that he'll be unable to perform in front of his home crowd. This is the third time the 29-year-old has pulled out of a fight and the second time he's been unable to face Jack Hermansson.

Stepping in for the injured Till is American Chris Curtis. Curtis is relatively new to the UFC but is on a seriously impressive eight-fight winning streak that includes three victories in the octagon. 'The Action Man' has fought seven times since the start of 2021, meaning it's no surprise that the 34-year-old was ready and willing to accept the fight on such short notice.

Clearly confident about his chances against the Swedish-born Norwegian, Curtis recently took to Twitter to send a message to 'The Joker' and his fans.

"Who dares, wins. See you all in London."

Curtis' post is in reference to the famous rivalry depicted in DC Comics' and films across the years. The image posted shows one famous instance of Superman ripping his hand through 'The Joker'.

Watch the short clip Chris Curtis is referring to here:

IGN @IGN Superman literally punches Joker's heart out in this red band trailer for Injustice. Superman literally punches Joker's heart out in this red band trailer for Injustice. https://t.co/Qp4uENZnrS

Jack Hermansson will hope to turn his recent misfortune around. The 34-year-old has had mixed results as of late, going 2-3 in his last five octagon appearances, which includes a split-decision loss to Sean Strickland earlier this year.

Paulo Costa wanted to replace Darren Till and face Jack Hermansson

Paulo Costa admitted he was willing to step in and replace the injured Darren Till for London's UFC Fight Night.

'Borrachinha', who is expected to face Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 next month, took to Twitter to express his interest in taking the short notice fight. In typical Costa fashion, the Brazilian, of course, meme'd his response.

"Call me to step in motherf*cker"

Paulo Costa's last victory in the UFC came against Yoel Romero in 2019. Since then, 'The Eraser' has been on a two-fight skid, including losing to champion Israel Adesanya via TKO.

Many fans, including Dana White himself, have been hoping Costa will make the step up to light heavyweight due to his struggle to make 185 pounds last time out. However, the Brazilian has refused and will make his octagon return against Rockhold at middleweight.

'Borrachinha' had previously expressed interest in coming to London and weight-cutting with Paddy Pimblett. The Liverpudlian is notoriously known for ballooning between fights but has consistently shaved off the pounds when required.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far