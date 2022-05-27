"Help me to make weight like that" - Paulo Costa trolls Paddy Pimblett following fight announcement

Paulo Costa recently took to Twitter to ask Paddy Pimblett to help him make weight.

It was recently announced that Pimblett will make a return to the UFC octagon on July 23 to take on Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight clash. 'Borrachinha', who had issues with making the middleweight limit in his last fight, asked 'The Baddy' via Twitter for help. Here's what the former middleweight title challenger wrote:

"Bro July 23? help me to make weight like that"

The Brazilian is himself reportedly set to make a return to the octagon in August against Luke Rockhold. However, many are skeptical if he can ever make 185lbs again. Costa missed the limit in his last fight against Marvin Vettori. The fight had to be changed to a light heavyweight contest at the last moment.

Meanwhile, Pimblett has a habit of gaining weight in between his fights. However, when it comes to making the lightweight limit for his clashes, 'The Baddy' is efficient and professional.

Luke Rockhold says the UFC will monitor Paulo Costa's weight leading up to their fight

Rockhold is set to make his return to the octagon after a long time. He last competed at UFC 239 and suffered a brutal knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz. The former middleweight champion has lost three out of his last four fights.

However, he is set to return and believes he can cause problems for the top contenders in the middleweight division with his skill set. He will take on a tough opponent in his comeback fight.

That said, fans and the UFC are concerned about whether Costa can make weight for their contest. While speaking to 'The Schmo', Rockhold addressed the issue and stated that the promotion will keep an eye on Costa's weight weekly leading up to their clash:

"There's no little insight, there's nothing to that. The UFC will be monitoring his weight weekly and we'll be dancing at a proper weight. If he can't make the weight, there will be a transition I'm sure at some point."

Watch Luke Rockhold's interview with 'The Schmo' below:

Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa is expected to take place in August after initially being scheduled for UFC 277.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak