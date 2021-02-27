Ciryl Gane predicts Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou at UFC 260

Ciryl Gane recently revealed his pick for the upcoming Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou matchup. The #7 ranked heavyweight favors Francis Ngannou to win the UFC 260 headliner.

Speaking with The Schmo on YouTube, Ciryl Gane referenced the first encounter between Ngannou and Miocic. At UFC 220, Stipe Miocic outwrestled the 'Predator' and churned out a unanimous decision victory. Considering the takeaways from their first meeting in 2018, 'Bon Gamin' believes that Ngannou should emerge victorious in the rematch.

"I think he's [Francis Ngannou] going to win. He should win if he learned (anything from) his last fight against the same guy (Stipe Miocic).

Following the UFC 220 defeat, Francis Ngannou won four of his last five bouts. The Cameroonian has worked his way back to the top after three consecutive first round stoppages. The Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier trilogy hindered Ngannou's title aspirations as the Predator had to wait in the sidelines.

At UFC 249, Francis Ngannou shocked the MMA world with a devastating KO victory over the Surinamese Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Following this stupendous 20 second knockout, UFC president Dana White announced that Ngannou is undeniably the number one heavyweight contender and next in line for the title shot.

"Yeah, Francis (Ngannou) deserves this shot, you know. And if you look at what Stipe (Miocic) has accomplished, it's impossible not to call him the greatest heavyweight of all time. So, to see him and Francis square off again. And if, imagine if he can beat Francis again, he will look like an absolute killer. Then you would get Stipe and Jon Jones, or you would get Jon Jones versus Francis", Dana White told BT Sport.

Run it back!@francis_ngannou is signed and sealed for #UFC260 👊 pic.twitter.com/66syUmrxwu — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 26, 2021

Ciryl Gane on fighting Francis Ngannou in the future

Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou started their initial MMA training at MMA Factory in France. Within a short span, both the heavyweights have risen to prominance in the UFC. Gane is currently undefeated and is chasing the undisputed championship.

When asked about a potential blockbuster matchup in France with teammate Ngannou, Gane said:

Probably it's going to be crazy. I don't know if it's going to be possible. Because I know the UFC likes to do the title shot in Vegas. I don't know if it's possible in France but if its possible that will be crazy", said Ciryl Gane.

In the UFC 256 post-fight press conference, Ciryl Gane put forward the proposition that he would only lock horns with Francis Ngannou if the belt was on the line. The two teammates have trained under Fernand Lopez at MMA Factory. Ergo, Gane would only like a title contention matchup against the Predator.

"Please do this for the belt. That's it... because we're from the same gym, same coach"

Ciryl Gane is ready to face Jairzinho Rozenstruik next. The undefeated fighter will lock horns with Bigi Boy at UFC Vegas 20 this weekend.