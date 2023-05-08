Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Colby Covington, Canelo Alvarez's homecoming, and more.

#3. Colby Covington urges Gilbert Burns to change manager, says Ali Abdelaziz is a scumbag

Colby Covington usually maintains a persona where he shows no care for other fighters, especially those competing in his division.

However, in a rare moment during an interview with Submission Radio, Covington expressed concern for fellow welterweight Gilbert Burns and offered some genuine advice. He stated that 'Durinho' should change his management, as Ali Abdelaziz often pits fighters he represents against each other:

"He has a guy that's managing his ship that is clear scumbag, is a clear sleazeball, you know? Using his fighters against each other and having his fighters fight each other so he can make a payday from both of them. It's disgusting, it's despicable, the stuff Ali 'Abdel-a-sleaze' does... He doesn't care about any of the fighters... I hope he [Burns] goes out there and does the right thing, get better representation."

Covington's comments stem from the fact that Burns' UFC 288 opponent Belal Muhammad is also represented by Abdelaziz. It has indeed happened quite a few times, including Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement fight against Justin Gaethje.

#2. UFC 288 pales in front of Canelo Alvarez's massive homecoming

The UFC has been facing some backlash in the past two weeks for falling short of fans' expectations.

Last week, BKFC 41 outdid a lackluster UFC Fight Night card in internet chatter; the appearance of Conor McGregor possibly helped. Next, ONE Championship's Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3 card on May 5 also stole the spotlight quite a bit.

On Saturday, May 6, UFC's biggest event of the month got eclipsed by Canelo Alvarez's homecoming fight against John Ryder at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

While UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo recorded an attendance of 17,559, amounting to $5,182,210.36 live gate, Alvarez vs. Ryder got a footfall of 60,257.

#1. 'Men's activist' Andrew Tate wants women to manipulate new dates

Andrew Tate presents himself on the internet as a 'men's activist', who wants nothing but the best for the male community. However, in the same breath, he also tends to propagate the idea that men who do not have as much fame, money, or female attention as him, are inferior.

In a recent tweet, Tate further exposed this contradiction of his online persona by giving women a piece of questionable dating advice:

"Life hack for all the gyaldem Set this as your phone background and when you’re on a date make sure the man sees it. He will think you were cruising with me in the Bugatti snapping pics n sucking lollypops. He will instantly feel inferior and try to impress you. Order expensive stuff. You’re welcome."

Check out the tweet below:

