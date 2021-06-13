Colby Covington gives his prediction for Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno 2 at UFC 263

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has graced MMA fans with yet another bizarre prediction, this time calling his shot for the flyweight rematch between Figueiredo and Moreno at UFC 263.

Colby Covington has a history of being incredibly vocal in his predictions and does not hold back on his criticism. His latest forecast is no different, although he completely mistook Brandon Moreno for the 170lb Alex Morono.

A classic Colby Covington prediction

As is the case with many of the videos posted by the top-ranked welterweight, Covington can be seen surrounded by three scantily clad women. The prediction itself begins in typical Covington fashion, as he states:

"Greetings nerds and virgins. America's champ is back with America's pick for the week, brought to you by Colby Covington Incorporated. It's been a while. And I know the people miss me. And the people's champ missed you too. So we're back to give you our pick for UFC 263. And I know what your all thinking. You probably all think I'm going to talk about the Stocton soy boy or Edwards scissor hands."

'Stockton soy boy' and 'Edwards scissor hands' refer to Covington's fellow welterweights, Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards. 'Chaos' tends to give his potential opponents nicknames, such as 'street Judas' for Jorge Masvidal and 'Marty fakenewsman' for Kamaru Usman.

Colby Covington continues on with the interview, mistaking flyweight contender Brandon Moreno for another of his fellow welterweights Alex Morono, referencing his previous fight against Donald Cerrone. Ultimately, Covington chose current champ Figueiredo to win, saying:

"We're back to talk about the title fight rematch between Moreno and Figueiredo. And I know what you're thinking. Moreno looked good in his last fight against a washed up Cerrone. But that's not saying much. Cus Masvidal did the same thing and we know how good he is. So we're taking my man Deivison Figueiredo and we're gonna slam that money line and we're gonna make our own economic stimulas."

Colby Covington's decision to pick Figueiredo over Moreno appears to follow the MMA community's general consensus, with the Brazilian champion a current betting favorite.

This is no doubt in part because Figueiredo would have won the original fight if not for a points deduction after he threw an illegal groin shot. The fight was scored a majority draw, making the deducted point a hefty penalty for the Brazilian.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh