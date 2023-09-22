Colby Covington picks a surprising side in Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul 'manufactured drama' over Nina Agdal

Colby Covington recently weighed in on the controversy surrounding the upcoming Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul boxing match. The former interim UFC welterweight champion brutally slammed 'El Jefe' for cooking up drama to promote the fight and predicted an easy victory for Paul.

Danis is set to make his boxing debut against Paul at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event on October 14. In the fight build-up, Danis chose to promote the bout by targeting Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, on social media. 'El Jefe' has been attacking her character by posting private pictures of her all over his X account without her consent.

After weeks of this trolling, Agdal was recently granted a restraining order against Dillon Danis by a New Jersey judge. Given that Danis' pre-fight promotional efforts have now turned into a full-blown legal issue, many have labeled his trolling as unnecessary and suspect he's trying to avoid the fight without losing face.

In a recent interview with James Lynch, Colby Covington was asked for his thoughts on the same. Brutally dismissing Danis as a "real fighter," Covington predicted a win for Logan Paul, stating:

"He's [Danis] got a good guy behind the screen, ghost-writing for him. He's definitely been able to manufacture some drama with that fight... Di**o Danis is not a fighter. That guy can't throw a punch. He literally couldn't punch his way out of a wet paper bag... He's just there to get his a** whopped by Logan. I think Logan starches him."

Catch Covington's comments below (33:26):

Colby Covington discusses potential Sean Strickland fight for champ-champ status

Colby Covington is supremely confident about taking the welterweight title away from Leon Edwards at UFC 296 in December. Afterward, 'Chaos' is considering moving up to 185 pounds and challenging Sean Strickland for the middleweight championship.

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced the headliners for the final pay-per-view of 2023. While the Edwards vs. Covington welterweight title fight will serve as the main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will face Brandon Royval for his first title defense in the co-main event.

In the same interview with James Lynch, Colby Covington was asked for his thoughts on Strickland's shocking title victory against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 earlier this month. Slamming Adesanya's complacency during the fight, 'Chaos' stated:

"Obviously, Adesanya overlooked him... Honestly, it opens up the door for me. I might go up and beat his a**. That guy’s a f***ing punk. He got his a** knocked out by [Kamaru] Usman... That could be the next fight as well. I might go up to middleweight and steal that Middleweight strap." (28:05)

