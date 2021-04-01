Jon Jones explains why he doesn't feel threatened by Derrick Lewis' pay tweet

Jon Jones and the UFC are at war again over a pay dispute, and this time, the stage is even bigger.

Last year, 'Bones' fell out with the promotion over fight purse figures, and it almost seemed like the two were done with each other. However, things settled down as Jones agreed to vacate his light heavyweight belt and then prepare for a heavyweight move.

But things have changed once again, ever since Francis Ngannou secured a stunning knockout win over Stipe Miocic to become the new UFC heavyweight champion.

Following Ngannou's win, Jon Jones sent out a tweet that said "show me the money," implying that he would want to get paid well if he was to take the fight against the new UFC champion. However, Dana White and the UFC did not reciprocate the sentiment.

In a series of tweets recently, Jones has expressed his discontent about the situation. He started by revealing that he has been in touch with a UFC lawyer and has made it clear that a paycheck of $8 to 10 million was too low for "a fight of this magnitude."

I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021

In relation to this tweet, Derrick Lewis posted that he was ready to do it for $8 million. Lewis is currently the top contender of the UFC heavyweight division and is likely the one to get the title shot if Jones does not.

I’ll do it for 8 million shiiiittt @ufc — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) March 31, 2021

When a fan replied on Jon Jones' Twitter account that Derrick Lewis is fine with the sum, 'Bones' pointed out why the two situations were "completely different."

I’m sure he would, let him. Derek also doesn’t have 15 world championships on his resume. Their last fight was one of the most boring heavyweight fights in recent history. Completely different situation https://t.co/TlxS2NOCNg — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021

Jon Jones is indeed a decorated UFC light heavyweight champion, winning more title fights than anyone in the history of the promotion.

Jon Jones compares his possible title fight with Francis Ngannou to Ali vs. Foreman

Jon Jones is clearly aiming big with his heavyweight debut, after having teased his fans about the move up for months. He not only wants to challenge for the title but also wants to do it in style.

In Jon Jones' own words, his fight with Francis Ngannou has the potential to become as big as historic boxing rivalries like Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, or even better, Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman.

I feel like this fight is monumental, matchup‘s like this don’t come very often in a lifetime. Me stopping Francis in my first fight up at heavyweight would be nothing short of extraordinary. Ali versus foreman, hosted by the UFC — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021

Amid all the bargaining for a higher pay, Jon Jones has not forgotten to point out that had it been someone like Conor McGregor asking for a bigger payday, the reaction from the UFC would have been completely different.