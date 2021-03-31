Jon Jones reveals what pay figure would be 'way too low' for a fight with Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones has revealed a figure that he believes would be “too low” for him to be paid to fight Francis Ngannou.

Ever since Ngannou managed to knock out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 and win the UFC heavyweight title, fans have turned their attention towards a fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones.

Jones gets real on social media

However, Jones has been suggesting that the UFC and Dana White aren’t really willing to play ball right now with regards to how much he wants to be paid.

In addition to suggesting that the UFC should release him if he doesn’t get what he feels like he deserves, “Bones” has also made it clear he feels like the promotion has underpaid him throughout the course of his career.

Now, in his latest series of tweets, Jones has revealed some of the numbers that have been discussed ahead of the bout.

I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021

“I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens”

While figures like that may seem out of this world in mixed martial arts, it’s pretty common to see fighters being paid that kind of cash over in boxing.

As of this writing, there’s been no indication as to what Ngannou may be getting paid for the superfight.

The pathway to the top of the heavyweight division was a long one for Francis Ngannou. At this rate, the path to a showdown against Jon Jones could be just as long.

Many fighters, pundits and fans over the years have said the UFC doesn’t pay these fighters what they deserve - and you’d have to think Jones is making a stand now.

Whether or not it works and he gets what he wants remains to be seen.