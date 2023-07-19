Conor McGregor allegedly involved in pub brawl, UFC prospect Bo Nickal calls out Khamzat Chimaev, Dana White snubs Andrew Tate: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk Conor McGregor's alleged involvement in a pub brawl and Bo Nickal's challenge to Khamzat Chimaev. Also, Dana White fails to appear on Andrew Tate's podcast.

#1. Conor McGregor allegedly involved in pub brawl

Conor McGregor has once again made headlines for the wrong reasons this week after reports he was involved in a brawl at a pub.

The Irishman was back on UK soil to attend a funeral for his aunt, Pamela. McGregor updated fans on social media with an image of himself in a black suit and wrote a small caption addressed to his late aunt. He wrote:

"Pamela McGregor. Woah."

Despite the somber reasons for his return to the UK, 'The Notorious' was later involved in another scandal following the funeral. The Irishman was caught on video running out of a pub after sounds of smashed glasses were heard. The alleged event took place in Birkenhead, Merseyside, England.

TikTok user @alby_lad, who was at the scene and recorded the video of the UFC star, said he ran out of the building surrounded by his security:

"Hey, it's f***ing proper gone off today. We were just standing outside...and we hear [inaudible] glasses smashing in there. And then he ran out with his bodyguards and he was like, 'Get me out, get me out of here now.'"

Watch the video here.

#2. UFC prospect Bo Nickal confident he can defeat Khamzat Chimaev

Rising middleweight prospect and wrestling phenom Bo Nickal believes his path is destined to cross with Khamzat Chimaev.

The 27-year-old recently extended his win and first-round finish streak to five at UFC 290, putting away debutant Val Woodburn via TKO. The manner of his victories has meant both fans and Nickal himself expect a lot from his future in the game.

In a recent interview with Michael Bisping, Nickal showcased his belief in himself by calling out the Chechen-born Swede. The middleweight contender even boldy claimed he'd submit Chimaev in under a minute:

"I saw a video the other day of him competing against a guy... I watched some highlights of him wrestling, he's good, but he's competing against 16-year-old kids... Literally the only thing he did was, fake and double leg takedown. Dude, every eight-year-old in Pennsylvania can do that... This guy is a good wrestler? What are we talking about."

Catch the interview below:

#3. Fans react after Dana White snubs Andrew Tate podcast

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate recently had MMA fans spinning after announcing that his latest podcast on Rumble would feature Dana White.

Tate revealed that White would join him alongside live streamer Adin Ross, who is good friends with the UFC president. Unfortnuately, however, moments before the show went live, Ross revealed that Dana White pulled out last minute.

Adin Ross' tweet

The sudden cancellation caused a stir on Twitter, leading fans to express their dissapointment or speculate as to the reasons why. They wrote:

"Dana obviously dodged from the podcast after court’s decision."

"The UFC has just completely cannonball jumped into the far-right pool harder than ever before in the past couple or years."

Check out more reactions here.