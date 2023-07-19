"Every 8-year-old in Pennsylvania can do that" - Bo Nickal claims he would submit Khamzat Chimaev in under a minute in a wrestling match

Bo Nickal strongly believes that he can overcome the Khamzat Chimaev test. The UFC's mercurial middleweight grappling phenom recently discussed a potential fight against the undefeated Chechen-born Swede and claimed the two wrestling juggernauts would eventually collide.

Nickal has undoubtedly cemented himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the UFC. The former three-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion recently faced Val Woodburn at UFC 290, dispatching the former Combat Night middleweight champion just 38 seconds after the opening bell sounded.

The 27-year-old's first-round TKO victory earned him high praise from fans and fighters alike. Given his rise as an unbeaten fighter in the UFC, Nickal is often compared to the promotion's other undefeated grappling phenom, Khamzat Chimaev.

In a recent interview with Michael Bisping, Bo Nickal discussed a potential fight against 'Borz'. During their conversation, Bisping asked for his thoughts on Chimaev's wrestling accolades, to which Nickal replied:

"It was actually funny, I saw a video the other day of him competing against a guy... I watched some highlights of him wrestling, he's good, but he's competing against 16-year-old kids. I was like, 'Ok, that's a joke."

Stating that he continued analyzing Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling match, he said:

"Literally the only thing he did was, fake, fake, fake and double leg takedown. Dude, every 8-year-old in Pennsylvania can do that... This guy is a good wrestler? What are we talking about."

Catch Nickal's comments below (20:30):

Bo Nickal vs. Khamzat Chimaev: 'The Allen Assassin' wants to fight 'Borz' in a UFC title fight

After his spectacular win over Val Woodburn at UFC 290, Bo Nickal is one of the hottest names on the UFC roster. Despite the Colorado native having only five professional fights (two in the UFC), fans are already pitching his name for various fantasy matchups.

Among the most exciting possibilities is a bout between Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev. Given their undefeated status and unmatched grappling skills, it's no surprise that fans want to see the American go up against the Chechen-born Swede. Unfazed by the idea, Nickal is more than willing to fight Chimaev.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Bo Nickal claimed that while he's keen to fight Khamzat Chimaev, their fight needs to be a title fight. He said:

"I think everybody wants to see me fight Khamzat. I want to fight Khamzat, but I think we need to build more... If it’s for the belt, that could be the biggest fight... So I think that’s a fight that should be for the title... The actual 185 [pound] UFC belt, undisputed."

Watch the full interview below: