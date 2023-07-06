How good is Val Woodburn ? MMA Twitter disagrees with historic UFC 290 betting odds in Bo Nickal's favor

Val Woodburn is set to make his UFC debut against grappling phenom Bo Nickal in a middleweight contest at UFC 290 this weekend. While the betting odds for the fight showed that Nickal is set to be the biggest betting favorite in UFC history, fans on Twitter seemed to disagree strongly.

Super Fan🇮🇪 @McGregorRousey Fun Fact: Bo Nickal is the currently biggest betting favorite in UFC history at -2500 to beat Val Woodburn.



Nickal was initially booked to fight Tresean Gore, but 'Mr. Vicious' was forced to pull out of their bout due to injury. However, Woodburn saved the day by accepting the fight against the highly feared grappling phenom.

Given Woodburn's undefeated 7-0 record, many believed Nickal was in for a shocker and took to Twitter to express their dismay at the lopsided betting odds.

One fan posted old footage of 'The Animal' fighting and wrote:

"Bo Nickal’s new opponent for #UFC290. Val Woodburn(7–0). Bo is in big trouble."

Another fan backed 'The Animal' to beat Nickal and wrote:

"Val Woodburn will end Bo Nickal."

One user claimed:

"I am convinced that if Woodburn literally refuses to take a single step backward, this will be his easiest fight yet."

Another user boldly predicted:

"Going with Val Woodburn. KO round 1."

Another fan agreed with that prediction and said:

"Val Woodburn by vicious KO."

One user opined:

Nickal needs to be humbled... Woodburn will freaking humble that man."

Val Woodburn is confident of winning and promises a shocking upset over Bo Nickal

Val Woodburn is not allowing anything to faze him before his momentous UFC debut.

'The Animal' was initially slated to fight Marco Tulio in Dana White's Contender Series on August 29 but jumped at the golden opportunity to make his debut on a pay-per-view fight card against an exciting prospect like Bo Nickal.

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24 Fight Saved



Bo Nickal (4-0) stays on Fight SavedBo Nickal (4-0) stays on #UFC290 . He takes on undefeated late replacement Val Woodburn (7-0) this Saturday in Las Vegas. 🚨🚨Fight Saved🚨🚨Bo Nickal (4-0) stays on #UFC290. He takes on undefeated late replacement Val Woodburn (7-0) this Saturday in Las Vegas. https://t.co/ByDsra8Lpl

Considering that the bettings odds highly favor the former three-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion, Woodburn is well aware of many counting him out against the middleweight grappling phenom. However, the former Combat Night middleweight champion is confident in his own abilities.

Speaking at the recent UFC 290 media day presser, Val Woodburn promised to stage a shocking upset and stated:

"I'm definitely going to be the bad apple on Saturday night... I'm known for that. I'm known for ruining guys' records and stuff. I'm known for the upset, and I love being the underdog... After the fight I want people coming up to me saying, "Hey, you did a good job, we were counting you out."

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



| Full video: Biggest underdog in UFC history? Short-notice UFC newcomer Val Woodburn is unfazed and promises a shocking upset of Bo Nickal. #UFC290 | Full video: bit.ly/290MediaDay Biggest underdog in UFC history? Short-notice UFC newcomer Val Woodburn is unfazed and promises a shocking upset of Bo Nickal. 😳#UFC290 | Full video: bit.ly/290MediaDay https://t.co/vKjCfBJjaZ

