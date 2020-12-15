Conor McGregor returns to the top of UFC's pound-for-pound rankings

In a recent update on the UFC rankings, Conor McGregor was again in the highest UFC pound-for-pound fighter position. McGregor appeared on the top of the pound-for-pound list last November due to an error before this was quickly amended. The latest rankings have also since undergone an edit.

The last time McGregor was at the top of the P4P rankings, it was a mistake. Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's dominant performance against Justin Gaethje in UFC 254, fans expected that the unbeaten Russian fighter would be the first name in the P4P list.

However, much to everyone's confusion, McGregor was the name above everyone else's. The UFC quickly corrected the blunder, and McGregor was sent to the 11th position. A fact that he celebrated by joking on his Twitter that now he was the double number one.

Yes! Double 1 on the pound for pound list! Awesome! #ChampChamp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 27, 2020

As soon as the UFC placed McGregor as their top fighter, fans were either contesting or celebrating the decision.

Is supposed to be a joke? Conor McGregor now the p4p number one in the UFC rankings? 🤦‍♂️♥️ #Unreal pic.twitter.com/iEgGDlbZxG — Dana Exotic♥️♥️ (@DanaExotic) December 14, 2020

mcgregor no top 1 p4p rankings pic.twitter.com/lLslOuA9PO — denny cascade (@iamfabiomartins) December 14, 2020

Conor McGregor should've been the P4P #1 when he beat Jose Aldo in 12 seconds.



P4P rankings have always been laughable in any sport, so I'm glad to see the UFC has rectified this issue years later!



Congratulations @TheNotoriousMMA on your new rankings! pic.twitter.com/ZNIf1Ismfz — Anthony. アンソニー (@OneManRebel) December 14, 2020

The new UFC pound-for-pound update had Conor McGregor at the top

This was the recent men's UFC pound-for-pound ranking update in question:

1 Conor McGregor

2 Jon Jones

3 Khabib Nurmagomedov

4 Israel Adesanya

5 Kamaru Usman

6 Petr Yan

7 Robert Whittaker

8 Stipe Miocic

9 Colby Covington

10 Dustin Poirier

11 Alexander Volkanovski

12 Deiveson Figueiredo

13 Dominick Reyes

14 Max Holloway

15 Paulo Costa

Besides McGregor being the new best-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, UFC fans quickly reacted to other names that changed position in the list. UFC welterweight Colby Covington being listed as the ninth-best P4P fighter has produced some contrary opinions since he is ahead of three UFC champions.

Another name that has generated some strong views is Jan Blachowicz. The UFC light heavyweight champion is not even among the fifteen fighters listed in the ranking.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has also changed positions in the UFC lightweight ranking. Now placed as the No. 1 contender for the championship, McGregor will face Dustin Poirier for the second time on January 23, 2021. The first time they fought back in 2014, McGregor sent Poirier to the canvas less than two minutes into the first round.

Poirier is currently the third-best UFC lightweight fighter, according to the promotion. He comes to the rematch after a win over Dan Hooker via unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 4.

UPDATE: By the time this article was posted, Conor McGregor had fallen down to 12th in the men's UFC pound-for-pound rankings after another update.