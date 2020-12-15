Conor McGregor returns to the top of UFC's pound-for-pound rankings

In a recent update on the UFC rankings, Conor McGregor was again in the highest UFC pound-for-pound fighter position. McGregor appeared on the top of the pound-for-pound list last November due to an error before this was quickly amended. The latest rankings have also since undergone an edit.
The last time McGregor was at the top of the P4P rankings, it was a mistake. Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's dominant performance against Justin Gaethje in UFC 254, fans expected that the unbeaten Russian fighter would be the first name in the P4P list.
However, much to everyone's confusion, McGregor was the name above everyone else's. The UFC quickly corrected the blunder, and McGregor was sent to the 11th position. A fact that he celebrated by joking on his Twitter that now he was the double number one.
As soon as the UFC placed McGregor as their top fighter, fans were either contesting or celebrating the decision.
The new UFC pound-for-pound update had Conor McGregor at the top
This was the recent men's UFC pound-for-pound ranking update in question:
1 Conor McGregor
2 Jon Jones
3 Khabib Nurmagomedov
4 Israel Adesanya
5 Kamaru Usman
6 Petr Yan
7 Robert Whittaker
8 Stipe Miocic
9 Colby Covington
10 Dustin Poirier
11 Alexander Volkanovski
12 Deiveson Figueiredo
13 Dominick Reyes
14 Max Holloway
15 Paulo Costa
Besides McGregor being the new best-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, UFC fans quickly reacted to other names that changed position in the list. UFC welterweight Colby Covington being listed as the ninth-best P4P fighter has produced some contrary opinions since he is ahead of three UFC champions.
Another name that has generated some strong views is Jan Blachowicz. The UFC light heavyweight champion is not even among the fifteen fighters listed in the ranking.
Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier
Conor McGregor has also changed positions in the UFC lightweight ranking. Now placed as the No. 1 contender for the championship, McGregor will face Dustin Poirier for the second time on January 23, 2021. The first time they fought back in 2014, McGregor sent Poirier to the canvas less than two minutes into the first round.
Poirier is currently the third-best UFC lightweight fighter, according to the promotion. He comes to the rematch after a win over Dan Hooker via unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 4.
UPDATE: By the time this article was posted, Conor McGregor had fallen down to 12th in the men's UFC pound-for-pound rankings after another update.Published 15 Dec 2020, 02:13 IST