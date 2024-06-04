Conor McGregor on canceled UFC 303 presser, Khabib Nurmagomedov got his team into trouble, Kayla Harrison responds to PFL: MMA News Roundup

Conor McGregor broke his silence about the UFC 303 press conference scheduled for June 3. Meanwhile, Kahbib Nurmagomedov's coach revealed how the fighter almost got his team into trouble.

Conor McGregor tweets about canceled UFC 303 press conference

A day after the sudden cancellation of the UFC 303 press conference that was to go down on June 3 in Dublin, Ireland, Conor McGregor took to X to apologize for the inconvenience:

"In consultation with the UFC, today's press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience, and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon."

The tickets for the event, which were free of cost, were reportedly sold out within 4-5 minutes of going live. Approximately 10,000 people were expected to show up, as per Ariel Helwani.

The veteran journalist also mentioned on The MMA Hour that while the reason behind the cancellation was unknown, it was not because of "no great drama", as in any legal matter or monetary disagreements between McGregor and the UFC.

There were rumors of McGregor suffering a "minor injury," which may have derailed the schedule.

Khabib Nurmagomedov got the commission yelling at him

Khabib Nurmagomedov returned to MMA coaching and cornered Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. As pointed out by the live commentary during the main event, 'The Eagle' was quite animated and expressive.

His actions led to the New Jersey commission members giving stern warnings to the entire team repeatedly, said his longtime coach Javier Mendez on his podcast:

"I had Khabib in the corner going crazy on me. I forgot how crazy he is in the corner. So n*ts man... But that's his style, that's his dad's style, that's his style. But I'm trying to get him to settle down a little bit, so the commission kept yelling at us, 'Sit down! Sit down! Sit down!'"

However, Mendez added that whatever Nurmagomedov advised Makhachev to do was perfect.

Kayla Harrison scorches PFL brass over recent comments

PFL founder Donn Davis' recent comments did not sit well with Kayla Harrison. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Harrison hit back, blasting Davis for his opinion:

"Honestly, I’m living my best life. I take great pride in what I built at the PFL. I carried that company on my back for quite a while, and I’ve got big shoulders, so I can handle it. I just don’t have time for that bulls**t."

She added:

"When I started MMA, the goal wasn’t to make a shit ton of money, the goal wasn’t to be rich and famous, the goal was to be UFC champion. That’s why I’m here and that’s what I want to do. And if anyone has a problem with it, they can go f*** themselves." [H/t: BJPENN.com]

Davis called Harrison "a follower who needs validation" for leaving PFL to join the UFC in an interview with John McCarthy and Josh Thomson on the WEIGHING IN podcast.