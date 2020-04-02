Conor McGregor claims he is currently in shape to fight; teases UFC 249 bout against Tony Ferguson

Conor McGregor has claimed that he is currently in shape to fight.

Could we witness 'The Notorious One' compete at UFC 249?

Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially confirmed that he won't be fighting at the upcoming UFC 249 pay-per-view and with Tony Ferguson currently left without an opponent for the event, former two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor has hinted that he is ready to step in for 'The Eagle'.

Conor McGregor says he is in shape to fight

Conor McGregor was last seen competing in the Octagon back at UFC 246 when he decimated Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the very first round and marked his return to the UFC in style.

With Tony Ferguson currently in need of a new opponent for UFC 249, McGregor has claimed on Twitter that he is in shape to fight and is ready to compete. Despite Justin Gaethje currently in line as the favorite to replace Khabib in the UFC 249 main event spot, nothing has been made official as of now.

I am in shape to fight right now!

At the beginning of all this, I said to myself - I’m happy I don’t have an official fight booked. If I did, I would have consumed all the incorrect data to support me taking part in the bout, and I would have followed through, competed. And won. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2020

UFC 249 is still scheduled for 18th April, however, the pay-per-view currently remains without a designated location due to the spread of coronavirus. However, the bigger problem for the UFC right now is to find a replacement for Ferguson.

Will Conor McGregor step in at UFC 249?

It's been almost three months since Conor McGregor was last seen competing inside the Octagon and with 'The Notorious One' promising to compete in numerous fights for the remainder of 2020, we could very well witness him step in as a last-minute replacement for his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.