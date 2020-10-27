Conor McGregor claims he is 'still committed' despite having half a billion!

Conor McGregor says that he’s still committed even though he’s made about half a billion dollars in his career.

The Irish combat sports icon and former two-division UFC world champion has become one of the most transcendent figures in the sport and continues to be a massive draw among fans, whether it be in MMA or in boxing.

While McGregor has been ‘retired’ since June, he has consistently found himself as the topic of discussion, whether it be regarding a boxing super-fight against Manny Pacquiao, a rematch for charity against Dustin Poirier or most recently, a viable contender to the UFC Lightweight Championship.

With reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announcing his retirement at the end of UFC 254 last weekend, the division will likely be crowning a new champion in the near future. The #4-ranked McGregor could be on a path back to the gold.

In an Instagram post, Conor McGregor showed that he’s continuing to put in the work in the gym and said that he remains committed, even though he’s likely set for life, financially speaking.

“Half a billi still committed,” McGregor posted, along with a photo of himself wearing training headgear and boxing gloves.

Whether it be in the ring or in the Octagon, when McGregor makes his return, he’s surely in for another big payday.

Conor McGregor has been banking seven figures per fight since 2016

Irish superstar Conor McGregor has never been shy when it comes to talking about his worth. The 32-year old former two-division UFC champion is arguably the sport’s biggest name today, and as of 2016, he has been raking in seven figures per fight.

Considering that he started out with a base of just $8000 to show and $8000 dollars to win, Conor McGregor’s come quite a long way. Earlier this year, TheSportsDaily.com published a story that detailed McGregor’s career earnings in the UFC and boxing.

At UFC 189, Conor McGregor got his first taste of UFC gold by defeating Chad Mendes to become the interim UFC Featherweight Champion. It was also the first time that he breached the half-a-million mark for a fight purse as he banked $580,000, which included a $50,000 Performance of the Night Bonus and $30,000 of sponsorship money.

At UFC 196, McGregor - who was already the UFC Featherweight Champion at the time - suffered his first loss in the UFC against Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout, but commanded his first million-dollar purse. In the rematch at UFC 202, McGregor got his revenge on Diaz and then nearly tripled his earnings from the first fight, pocketing over $3 million.

“The Notorious” has made $3 million per fight since, which includes his fights against Eddie Alvarez, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and most recently, Donald Cerrone.

The biggest payday that Conor McGregor had ever gotten however, was for his big-money bout against boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.

Aptly dubbed as “The Money Fight”, McGregor made a whopping $30 million dollars in his tenth-round TKO loss to Mayweather Jr, double the amount he’s earned in all his UFC appearances.

With the addition of pay-per-view sales income in each fight, it is quite possible that the Irishman has earned hundreds of millions of dollars so far in his career.

Including his endorsements and businesses, it’s highly likely that Conor McGregor is the wealthiest MMA fighter in the world today.

All this, coupled with the success of his whiskey brand, Proper Twelve, means that the half a billion estimate doesn't seem far-fetched at all.