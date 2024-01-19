Conor McGregor to feature on marquee Saudi Arabia card? Exploring chances after Turki Alalshikh's latest UFC claim

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh recently revealed that he asked the UFC if there's any chance Conor McGregor could fight on a card in Saudi Arabia in the future. The promotion had planned a Fight Night event in March in Riyadh but later postponed the event to June.

Over the past year or so, Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the most prominent destinations for combat sports events. Given its prominence in combat sports, it's no surprise that Alalshikh is looking to book MMA's biggest superstar for a blockbuster fight in Saudi Arabia.

Expand Tweet

In December, McGregor revealed that he was interested in a boxing match against Manny Pacquiao in the Kingdom. Given the financial success of his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather, it would be unsurprising to see 'The Notorious' push for a grudge match against Pacquiao in the squared circle.

Unfortunately, McGregor is signed to the UFC, and CEO Dana White is notoriously opposed to his fighters competing outside the promotion. While the McGregor-Pacquiao fight is still possible, if White made an exception like the last time his "cash cow" boxed Mayweather, it seems easier to book the Irishman on a UFC card in Saudi Arabia.

McGregor recently announced via Instagram that he will fight Michael Chandler in June, the same month as the UFC's swansong event in Saudi Arabia. If the UFC were to oblige Saudi Arabia's Chairman of General Authority for Entertainment, it's more likely that McGregor would headline a pay-per-view or Fight Night event in the Kingdom in June.

Considering that White recently revealed that the Saudi Arabia card won't feature any championship fights, it's worth remembering that the proposed McGregor-Chandler bout also won't be a title fight. However, only time will tell if McGregor ever fights in Saudi Arabia.

Michael Bisping shares prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Michael Bisping recently broke down a potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping fight. 'The Count' admitted that the Irishman was still a dangerous fighter despite his long layoff and needed to finish Chandler within the first round to stand a chance of winning.

In a recent interview with Betway (via Sports Illustrated), Bisping shared his take on the McGregor-Chandler bout. The former UFC middleweight champion called the Irishman's cardio into question and said:

"In the first round, he'd be able to knock out Chandler, but after that, he'd be a sitting duck and far too tired. McGregor has had problems with stamina in the past... I think there's a very good chance that Conor knocks him out in round one because he'll land a shot, and he's known for that left hand... If he can't knock him out in round one, then he's done. After that, I think Chandler would maul him round three, four, and five."

Expand Tweet